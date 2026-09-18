Key Takeaways
- Casanova Vintage's archive fashion vault showcases its 10 rarest pieces, Raf Simons, Yohji Yamamoto, Hermes, Goyard, and Louis Vuitton.
- The Raf Simons "Riot Riot Riot" Fall/Winter 2001 bomber jacket ranks among the most coveted archive fashion pieces, worn by Kanye West, Drake, and more recently Yeat.
- Hermes crocodile Birkins stand out for their scarcity, including a 2010 "So Black" model designed under Jean Paul Gaultier and a rare 40cm Birkin in green and purple crocodile leather rarely displayed in stores.
- The Gucci kimono designed by Alessandro Michele was handmade in limited numbers and purchased by both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, with Beyonce later praising it during a visit to Japan.
If you are visiting Japan and in search of the best and rarest archive fashion items, you hit up Casanova Vintage. From Lil Uzi Vert’s rare Himalaya Birkin to a Chanel baseball jersey spotted on Travis Scott, it’s at Casanova. You can even try on NIGO’s iconic dollar sign pendant by Jacob and Co. (not for sale, just for photo ops).
ComplexCon 2026 tickets on sale now.
At ComplexCon 2026, the shop is bringing some of its rarest items to the Los Angeles Convention Center. It marks Casanova’a second straight ComplexCon. Last year, they had one of the standout offerings of the weekend, a collaboration with BBC ICECREAM highlighted by a multicolored variant of the famed Diamonds and Dollars zip hoodie.
While we will all have to wait and see what Casanova Vintage brings to ComplexCon, we wanted to gave shoppers an idea of just how crazy some of the pieces they bring along might be. Check out the 10 rarest items in from Casanova Vintage, below.
Chanel Baseball Jersey — 1989
Casanova Vintage Says: Recently worn by Travis Scott and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, this rare piece has been sought after by collectors overseas for years.
Raf Simons “Riot, Riot, Riot” Bomber Jacket — 2001
Casanova Vintage Says: One of the most valuable pieces among vintage fashion. It has been worn by artists such as Kanye West, Drake, and many other international artists, making it highly sought after by collectors.
More recently, artists such as Yeat and other US rappers have also been seen wearing it, further increasing its value and attention.
Yohji Yamamoto “6.1 THE MEN” Leather Jacket — 1991
Casanova Vintage Says: From Yohji Yamamoto’s 1991 Tokyo collection. This was the first collaborative collection between Yohji Yamamoto and Comme des Garçons.
The name “6.1 THE MEN” represents a collection that continues to stand out for its completely handmade construction and exceptional craftsmanship. The intricate detailing, especially on the back, makes this piece truly unique.
Hermès Birkin “So Black Crocodile” — 2010
Casanova Vintage Says: A special model first introduced in 2010. At the time, the creative director was Jean Paul Gaultier. While Hermès typically used silver or gold hardware, the “So Black” collection featured completely black hardware as a special design element.
Even the accompanying accessories, including the box and dust bag, were presented entirely in black, creating the signature “So Black” aesthetic.
This piece was part of a collection centered around Hermès’ iconic black theme. While the collection commonly featured Box leather and other classic materials, crocodile pieces are exceptionally rare.
Hermès Birkin 40 “Purple Crocodile”
Casanova Vintage Says: Pieces like this are so rare that they are not even usually displayed openly in stores.
The combination of rare purple and green crocodile leather makes this an extremely uncommon piece, even within Hermès collections.
While crocodile Birkins are available in 25cm and 30cm sizes, a 40cm crocodile Birkin is exceptionally rare.
Louis Vuitton Puffer Jacket By Virgil Abloh — 2019
Casanova Vintage Says: Designed by Virgil Abloh, this piece comes from one of his iconic collections.
The grey puffer jacket was previously worn by artists such as Travis Scott and Pop Smoke, gaining significant attention among collectors.
Goyard x Mastermind — 2005
Casanova Vintage Says: A highly limited collaboration between Goyard and Mastermind, released in 2005.
The Mastermind skull motif was created by carefully cutting the Goyard canvas and reconstructing it into the signature Mastermind logo.
Over the years, we have been fortunate enough to acquire various pieces from this collaboration, including wallets, passport cases, tote bags, card cases, luggage cases, and duffle bags. Many of these pieces have since made their way into the hands of collectors overseas.
Latin music artist Feid also purchased and wore pieces from this collection, and the collaboration continues to be highly sought after.
Chanel Matryoshka — 2009
Casanova Vintage Says: A limited-edition Chanel piece from 2009, designed under Karl Lagerfeld.
Produced in extremely limited numbers, this distinctive Matryoshka-inspired bag is one of those rare Chanel pieces that is exceptionally difficult to find anywhere in the world.
Gucci Kimono — 2019
Casanova Vintage Says: A special kimono designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci.
Each piece was handmade and individually embroidered, with every decorative element carefully crafted by hand, making it an especially rare and unique collector’s item.
Although the collection was produced in limited numbers, Beyoncé purchased one when she visited the store. When she later visited Japan, she also expressed her love for the kimono. Another special kimono piece was previously purchased by Kim Kardashian.