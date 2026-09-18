If you are visiting Japan and in search of the best and rarest archive fashion items, you hit up Casanova Vintage. From Lil Uzi Vert’s rare Himalaya Birkin to a Chanel baseball jersey spotted on Travis Scott, it’s at Casanova. You can even try on NIGO’s iconic dollar sign pendant by Jacob and Co. (not for sale, just for photo ops).

At ComplexCon 2026, the shop is bringing some of its rarest items to the Los Angeles Convention Center. It marks Casanova’a second straight ComplexCon. Last year, they had one of the standout offerings of the weekend, a collaboration with BBC ICECREAM highlighted by a multicolored variant of the famed Diamonds and Dollars zip hoodie.

While we will all have to wait and see what Casanova Vintage brings to ComplexCon, we wanted to gave shoppers an idea of just how crazy some of the pieces they bring along might be. Check out the 10 rarest items in from Casanova Vintage, below.