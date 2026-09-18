Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz Says He Hit 'Rock Bottom' in Raw Post About the Last Six Weeks

The former "Malcolm in the Middle" star turned stock car racer shared the message on Sept. 18, two months after announcing the end of his marriage to Paige Price Muniz.

Frankie Muniz
Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Frankie Muniz shared a lengthy social media post on Friday, Sept. 18, saying the last six weeks of his life have been a nightmare he is praying to wake up from.
  • Frankie Muniz said the isolation forced him into real self-reflection, allowing him to see the areas of his life that need work beyond the polished version he shows the world.
  • The post came about two and a half months after Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz announced in a joint statement dated July 1 that they were ending their marriage after ten years together.
  • Frankie Muniz, best known for Malcolm in the Middle and now a stock car racer, closed his message by telling others in a low place that they are not broken but are being rebuilt.

Frankie Muniz is speaking openly about a very hard recent stretch, telling followers on Sept. 18 that the past six weeks have pushed him to “rock bottom.”

The 40-year-old actor and racer shared a lengthy message on social media, being brutally honest about how he’s feeling during a tough part of his life.

"The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I'm praying to wake up from," Muniz wrote. "Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn't wish this season on anyone."

He framed the past month and a half of isolation as something that’s taught him a valuable lesson.

"The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I've had nowhere to hide," he continued. "I've had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world...the actual one."

Muniz also wrote that he has been turning over the idea that a low point can be a starting point.

"In five years I believe I'll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I'll be standing on then only exists because I went through this," he said.

He closed by addressing anyone reading from a similar place: "If you're in a low place right now too, you're not broken. You're being rebuilt. Let's keep going!"

The post arrived roughly two and a half months after Muniz and Paige Price Muniz announced they were ending their marriage in a joint statement. The post read that after "10 beautiful years together," their relationship felt strongest "as a deep friendship and as co-parents" to their son.

Earlier this month, Muniz posted on X about "struggling" and shared a set of childhood photos captioned, "Sometimes I wish I could go back to this."

Best known as the star of Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz has spent recent years competing as a professional stock car racer.

Muniz’s message extends a run of candid public statements about his mental and physical setbacks. Last April, he wrote that he might be "at a new low” mentally and emotionally.

Related Stories

A vintage large format camera in combination with a digital back was used to create this image) (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna 'Held Me Down When I Was at My Lowest'

Pretty Flacko recalled a time Rihanna stopped everything to comfort him in Paris.

Shawn Setaro46 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Robin Thicke visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Robin Thicke Opens Up About 'Difficult Challenges': 'Bad String of Luck'

The R&B vocalist said he "almost lost hope" throughout his time of recurrent losses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Ashley Michelle Files for Divorce from Manuel Velez After Four Years
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ashley Michelle Tells Manuel Velez ‘Do Not Come Back’ in Divorce Post

The TLC star announced the split one day before their fourth anniversary, saying she felt abandoned by her husband during recovery from major surgery.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App