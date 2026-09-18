Frankie Muniz Says He Hit 'Rock Bottom' in Raw Post About the Last Six Weeks

Frankie Muniz, best known for Malcolm in the Middle and now a stock car racer, closed his message by telling others in a low place that they are not broken but are being rebuilt.

The post came about two and a half months after Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz announced in a joint statement dated July 1 that they were ending their marriage after ten years together.

Frankie Muniz said the isolation forced him into real self-reflection, allowing him to see the areas of his life that need work beyond the polished version he shows the world.

Frankie Muniz shared a lengthy social media post on Friday, Sept. 18, saying the last six weeks of his life have been a nightmare he is praying to wake up from.

Frankie Muniz is speaking openly about a very hard recent stretch, telling followers on Sept. 18 that the past six weeks have pushed him to “rock bottom.” The 40-year-old actor and racer shared a lengthy message on social media, being brutally honest about how he’s feeling during a tough part of his life. "The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I'm praying to wake up from," Muniz wrote. "Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn't wish this season on anyone."

He framed the past month and a half of isolation as something that’s taught him a valuable lesson. "The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I've had nowhere to hide," he continued. "I've had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world...the actual one." Muniz also wrote that he has been turning over the idea that a low point can be a starting point. "In five years I believe I'll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I'll be standing on then only exists because I went through this," he said. He closed by addressing anyone reading from a similar place: "If you're in a low place right now too, you're not broken. You're being rebuilt. Let's keep going!"