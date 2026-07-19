Karl-Anthony Towns Turned Knicks Title Magic into a WWE Main Event

Karl-Anthony Towns didn't just make a cameo at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event—he walked into Madison Square Garden like a wrecking ball, chokeslammed two members of The Judgment Day, put Dominik Mysterio through a table, and helped Danhausen score one of the biggest wins of his WWE run. For the newly crowned New York Knicks champion, it was the latest payoff in a wrestling obsession that's been decades in the making. According to Bleacher Report, the surprise unfolded late in Danhausen's No Disqualification match against JD McDonagh. After retreating up the entrance ramp to a mysterious "cloning machine," Danhausen disappeared behind the prop—only for Towns to emerge moments later through a cloud of smoke to one of the loudest ovations of the night.

The seven-footer wasted no time, planting McDonagh with a chokeslam before sending Mysterio crashing through a wooden table. With The Judgment Day neutralized, Danhausen delivered his Triple D finisher to McDonagh for the victory. Towns then celebrated alongside Danhausen and a swarm of Minihausens before climbing the turnbuckle and holding up five fingers, a nod to the Knicks' five-game NBA Finals triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.

Towns wasn't just another celebrity making a wrestling appearance—he was stepping into a storyline he'd already become part of. Danhausen has spent weeks tormenting The Judgment Day, cursing Liv Morgan before her Queen of the Ring match, electrocuting McDonagh, stealing $100,000 from Dominik Mysterio, and trying to reclaim a custom Knicks jersey the faction stole from his lab. It also capped off one of the strangest intersections between basketball and WWE in recent memory. During the Knicks' championship run, Danhausen jokingly "cursed" New York early in the playoffs before later lifting the hex. From that point on, the Knicks steamrolled the league, winning 15 of their final 16 postseason games and capturing the franchise's first NBA title since 1973. None of it surprised anyone who's followed Towns over the years. The All-Star has never hidden his love of professional wrestling. Before entering the NBA in 2015, he named Goldberg as his childhood favorite and praised Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. Asked which WWE icon best matched his own personality, Towns didn't hesitate: "I'll probably say I'm more of a Stone Cold [Steve Austin] fan...you go out there, no fear, no worries and just try to beat the other opponent up as much as possible."