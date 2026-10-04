Ciara Walks Junya Watanabe’s Paris Runway Three Times While Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Ciara said she feared her pregnancy would no longer fit Watanabe’s vision, but he said yes, fulfilling her dream and leaving her fighting back tears.

Ciara walked Junya Watanabe’s spring 2027 Paris runway three times while visibly pregnant with her fifth child.

Ciara is walking Paris, not watching it. The singer turned up unannounced in Junya Watanabe's spring 2027 ready-to-wear show on Saturday, and she did it three separate times with her baby bump on full display. The reveal came by way of a joint Instagram post from Vogue and Ciara. "Surprise!" the caption read. "@ciara walks @junyawatanabe's spring 2027 runway not once, not twice, but three times, while expecting her fifth child." Every look was built on the same base: purple leggings and a matching crop top cut with hot pink racing stripes, worn with a wide black belt slung low on her hips. The first pass added a beige trench coat and an embellished black ball cap. For the second, the trench came off in favor of a black leather jacket sliced into strips, hung with zippers and draped in silver and beaded cords. The third went furthest, a chandelier-style headpiece anchored by a bedazzled helmet, with ropes of crystals spilling to her waist. Red heeled booties finished all three.

The 40-year-old said afterward that she nearly didn't make it through the moment dry-eyed, and that she had braced for a no.

"I've always dreamed of walking the runway in Paris. @JunyaWatanabe having me walk in your show was a Major Dream Come True! I was honestly afraid that when I mentioned I was with child, you say it doesn't fit the vision anymore, but you said YES!!" she wrote. "I held back tears while experiencing THIS MOMENT." According to Vogue's review of the collection, the crowd inside the show cheered her appearance. Russell Wilson, her husband, answered the footage online with three hearts and two raised-hands emojis. Ciara and Wilson announced the pregnancy on Sept. 6 with a post captioned "One more person to love." Thirteen days later, she performed "Goodies," "1, 2 Step" and "Level Up" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, dropping into a backbend with a hand on her belly. The baby will be her fifth, joining Future, 12, Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2. She capped Saturday at the BoF500 Gala in a sheer black dress trimmed with floral appliqués. Putting a visibly pregnant performer in an avant-garde Paris show rather than its front row tracks with how Ciara has talked about dressing through a pregnancy.

"You don't have to stop and lose yourself in the process of creating a new life," she said in a 2025 Vogue "Life in Looks" episode. "So when it comes to fashion, I want to have fun. I want to dress this belly up!"