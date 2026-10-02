Anne Hathaway Says Rihanna ‘Changed the Game’ for Maternity Style

Hathaway, 43, is expecting her third child with Adam Shulman and says they are savoring their final stretch as a family of four before welcoming the baby.

Rihanna rejected traditional maternity dressing with crop tops, sheer looks, and belly-baring designer pieces, then revealed her second pregnancy in a red Loewe jumpsuit during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Anne Hathaway credited Rihanna with “changing the game” for maternity style by inspiring pregnant women to embrace their bumps and experiment with fashion.

Anne Hathaway credits Rihanna with bringing a little more swagger to her maternity wardrobe. The pregnant Oscar winner credited Rihanna with rewriting the rules of dressing while expecting during an appearance on CBS Mornings, where Hathaway promoted her new psychological thriller Verity. When Gayle King praised Hathaway for embracing her baby bump on the red carpet, she quickly pointed to the woman who helped make that approach feel possible. “I think we have Rihanna to thank,” Hathaway said. “She changed the game.”

For Hathaway, Rihanna’s influence wasn’t about copying a particular outfit. It was seeing another woman treat pregnancy as an opportunity to experiment with fashion rather than a reason to retreat from it. “When I saw her, what she was doing with her maternity style, I just realized that I just needed to use my imagination and go out there and have more fun,” Hathaway explained. Rihanna certainly gave her plenty of material to work with. When she was pregnant with her first child, RZA, in 2022, Rihanna largely tossed the traditional celebrity maternity playbook aside. Instead of disguising her stomach beneath loose-fitting gowns and oversized silhouettes, she made it the centerpiece, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise jeans to sheer dresses, body jewelry, and designer pieces styled around her growing belly. She kept going with baby No. 2. Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with Riot during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, appearing above the field in a bright red Loewe jumpsuit that showcased her bump. The pregnancy announcement happened without a press release or social media post: Rihanna simply took the stage in front of more than 100 million viewers and let the look do the talking.

Hathaway has now brought some of that same freedom to her third pregnancy. King singled out one recent look pairing jeans with a Prabal Gurung top that left Hathaway’s stomach exposed. The actor was just as enthusiastic about the outfit. “I’m really excited to wear it,” she said. The 43-year-old is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, joining their sons, who are 10 and nearly 7. Despite a packed year that has Hathaway appearing in five films, she said the couple is currently focused on enjoying the family they have before becoming a party of five. “We’re thrilled. We’re overjoyed,” Hathaway said. “But what we’re really focused on right now is actually just taking in still being a family of four because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids.” Meanwhile, Rihanna’s intersection of motherhood and fashion has entered its next generation. Earlier this year, she introduced daughter Rocki to the public in W’s Pop Issue, where the baby debuted wearing a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper and headpiece created by Jonathan Anderson.

“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Anderson told W.