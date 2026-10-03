Texas Barber Dubbed 'Good Person' After Finding $128,000 and Returning It to Bank for No Reward

A barber from Lewisville, Texas, is reported to have walked up to a Bank of America ATM to pull out cash, but instead came upon a bag containing $128,514 — and decided to do the right thing.

According to CBS News, the 37-year-old spotted the money around 10 A.M. on August 3 outside the bank on West Main Street, where a second, smaller bag held 19 checks. Nothing was missing by the time officers took custody of it.

A label on one of the bags pointed toward a Chick-fil-A down the road, so the man, who was with a 42-year-old woman at the time, drove the cash straight to the restaurant to see if the money was theirs. A manager at the fast food eatery told him that it wasn't.

"Based on some of the contents of the bag, the citizen believed that it belonged to a Chick-fil-A down the road. So he took it to that Chick-fil-A in hopes of returning it to the rightful owner," Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said of the incident. "It did not belong to that Chick-fil-A, so the citizen, with Chick-fil-A standing there, went ahead and called 911 to have officers come and secure the money."

A responding officer counted the bills twice, then ran them through a digital currency counter. The total matched a bank receipt inside the bag listing exactly $128,514, and the money was sealed into the department's property room.