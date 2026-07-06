Ciara Shares Rare Wedding Footage for 10th Anniversary With Russell Wilson

Ten years later, Ciara says she'd still make the same choice.
Just days after making a splash at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding, the “Goodies” singer and Russell Wilson are celebrating a milestone of their own: a decade of marriage. The Grammy winner marked the occasion Monday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that mixed never-before-seen moments from their relationship with footage from their 2016 wedding.
"Since the first day we met…we haven't stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!" Ciara wrote, per People. "I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again!"
She closed the message by writing, "Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I'm so proud of us. I love you soooo much!"
Just three days before celebrating their own anniversary, the couple attended Swift and Kelce's celebrity-packed wedding, arriving in coordinated evening looks that quickly made the rounds online. Ciara later captioned photos from the event, "A NighTT For Lovers," before the pair spent the Fourth of July weekend celebrating with Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, and friends.
The anniversary also caps off one of the biggest transitional years of Wilson's career. After officially retiring from the NFL this offseason, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback quickly moved into broadcasting, joining CBS Sports after turning down an opportunity to continue playing.
Away from football, however, Wilson has spent recent weeks reflecting on the relationship that reshaped his life.
During a recent appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Wilson revealed that shortly before meeting Ciara, he prayed over a list of five "non-negotiables" he wanted in a future wife.
According to Wilson, he met Ciara just three days later. "I had a whole plan," he recalled. "I'm going to the Super Bowl. I'm going to be single for about 10 years." Instead, he said, everything changed after that first meeting.
The podcast also highlighted how the couple views the relationship today. Ciara said Wilson's support has made her "feel holistically like a better woman," while Wilson described their marriage as one built on faith, forgiveness, and choosing each other every day.