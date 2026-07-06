Ciara Shares Rare Wedding Footage for 10th Anniversary With Russell Wilson

Ten years later, Ciara says she'd still make the same choice. Just days after making a splash at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding, the “Goodies” singer and Russell Wilson are celebrating a milestone of their own: a decade of marriage. The Grammy winner marked the occasion Monday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that mixed never-before-seen moments from their relationship with footage from their 2016 wedding. "Since the first day we met…we haven't stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!" Ciara wrote, per People. "I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again!"

She closed the message by writing, "Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I'm so proud of us. I love you soooo much!" Just three days before celebrating their own anniversary, the couple attended Swift and Kelce's celebrity-packed wedding, arriving in coordinated evening looks that quickly made the rounds online. Ciara later captioned photos from the event, "A NighTT For Lovers," before the pair spent the Fourth of July weekend celebrating with Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, and friends.