Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce They're Expecting Their Fourth Child Together

Ciara and Russell Wilson have another child on the way.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter and 37-year-old former NFL star confirmed that they’re expecting their fourth child together. “One more person to love,” Ciara wrote alongside the carousel post on Instagram, which included videos and photos showing her hanging laundry with a baby bump. The laundry consists of four shirts with each of their kids’ names on it alongside a baby onesie.