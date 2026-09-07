Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce They're Expecting Their Fourth Child Together

Ciara and Russell Wilson have another child on the way.
In a post shared on Instagram, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter and 37-year-old former NFL star confirmed that they’re expecting their fourth child together. “One more person to love,” Ciara wrote alongside the carousel post on Instagram, which included videos and photos showing her hanging laundry with a baby bump. The laundry consists of four shirts with each of their kids’ names on it alongside a baby onesie.
The couple, who got married in 2016, have welcomed three children together since tying the knot. They share nine-year-old Sienna Princess, six-year-old Win Harrison, and two-year-old Amora Princess. Their fourth child together will be Ciara’s fifth overall, as she also shares 12-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn with her ex-fiancé, Future.
The couple has yet to announce a due date for their child. Earlier this year, they shared footage of their wedding to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their marriage.