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The Rarest World Cup Final Watches, as Worn by Jay-Z, Central Cee, Drake and More

Celebs like Kevin Hart and Carlos Alcaraz brought their wrist game to the 2026 World Cup Final.

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Steph Chambers - FIFA

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final brought out A-listers with their nicest watch game.

On July 19, attendees like Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell Williams and Central Cee wore pricey timepieces that ranged from six figures into the millions across the crowd and surrounding events. The event was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0.

Fresh off his three-night run at Yankee Stadium, Jay-Z brought one of the rarest timepieces ever produced: the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, known in collector circles as the "Paul Newman." According to Esquire UK, the timepiece is worth up to $2.6 million USD.

Kevin Hart opted for the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin "Luminary," in 18k white gold and titanium to complement his coordinating blue outfit with his wife, Eniko Hart.

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz also brought serious heat to the professor soccer final. The athlete wore a $500,000 Rolex Daytona Rainbow, set with 36 baguette-cut sapphires arranged in a continuous rainbow gradient.

British rapper Central Cee was spotted at Stake’s World Cup Final party wearing a rare Richard Mille RM 67-02, while his “Which One” collaborator, Drake, pulled up in Rolex Sky-Dweller. Pharrell, who was mistaken for ASAP Rocky during the match, also brought the drip by rocking the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari worth $1 million.

While this year’s World Cup might have ended, you can still get your hands on soccer jersey collaborations exclusively on Complex Shop.

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