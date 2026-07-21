Samuel L. Jackson Urges Black Fans Not to Root for Argentina Over Racism

According to The Daily Beast , hours after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Oscar-winning actor took aim at Argentina's reputation for racism, sharing a viral Instagram Story urging Black fans not to support the South American nation.

Jackson reposted a meme featuring his Django Unchained character Stephen alongside a blunt message: "Dear Black People: Please do not cheer or root for Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup. Argentina has historically been one of, if not the most racist countries in the world."

The post added, "If you are a Black person cheering for Argentina, this is what you look like to me. We hear you loud and clear."

The actor's comments landed as FIFA launched a disciplinary investigation into Argentina following chaotic scenes after the final whistle. The governing body confirmed it had appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the post-match altercation involving players and staff, but provided no timeline for the investigation.

Argentina's performance during the final had already become a lightning rod for criticism. The match featured a series of reckless tackles, repeated confrontations, and an ugly brawl after Spain sealed the victory.

The New York Times called Argentina's display "tetchy, petulant and distasteful," while former England striker Alan Shearer said on the BBC, "There is no place or space for that... The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

Former goalkeeper Joe Hart was even more direct, calling it "disgusting behavior."

In recent years, Argentina has faced repeated criticism over racist chants, monkey gestures from supporters, and discriminatory behavior involving players and fans.

During this World Cup, FIFA also investigated alleged racist abuse directed at American streamer IShowSpeed by an Argentina supporter during a livestream.

Some Argentines pushed back against the broader criticism of the team’s conduct and reputation. Lawyer Leo Simone told AFP, "I think we deserve some credit for not being very well-liked, because of this tendency to be arrogant and look down on most people from a pedestal."

Sports journalist Ezequiel Fernández Moores acknowledged that perception, saying, "Sometimes we think we're the centre of the universe," while admitting the team's decision to turn its backs as Spain lifted the trophy "was not right."