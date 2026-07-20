GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

World Cup Broadcast Mistakes Pharrell for ASAP Rocky, Matt Damon for Brad Pitt

A pair of celebrity identification blunders during the FIFA World Cup final broadcast went viral after commentators confused Pharrell with ASAP Rocky and Matt Damon with Brad Pitt.

Pharrell Williams in a hoodie and yellow sunglasses; Matt Damon in a suit and tie.
(Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images), (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final featured plenty of star power in the stands, but the television broadcast stumbled through a pair of celebrity identifications that quickly caught viewers' attention online.

During the match, cameras panned to Pharrell Williams as he watched from the crowd. However, one commentator mistakenly identified the music icon ASAP Rocky before correcting himself mid-sentence.

"I think that's AKA Rocky, or ASAP Rocky, sorry, I think," the commentator said on the broadcast.

The slip immediately sparked reactions across social media, with many viewers pointing out that the Grammy-winning producer and Louis Vuitton men's creative director had been confused with the Harlem rapper.

Later in the broadcast, another celebrity sighting resulted in a second case of mistaken identity.

As cameras focused on Matt Damon, who was attending the match alongside his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso, one commentator incorrectly identified the Oscar-winning actor as Brad Pitt.

"Brad Pitt also among the fans here," the commentator said before the broadcast moved on.

The back-to-back mix-ups quickly circulated online as clips from the broadcast spread across social media, with fans poking fun at the commentary team's celebrity recognition.

The miscues came during a star-studded World Cup final that attracted numerous high-profile guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and fashion.

Among those spotted throughout the match and surrounding festivities were Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, while the pregame and halftime entertainment featured performances from Jennifer Hudson, IShowSpeed, Post Malone, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira and Burna Boy.

Despite the broadcast errors, the celebrity cameos added to the spectacle surrounding one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Related Stories

Jeffrey Wright Says Being Black is 'Political' Amid Ongoing Kylian Mbappe' Racial Abuse
Sports

Jeffrey Wright Defends Kylian Mbappé, Says Being Black Is a ‘Political Term’

From Mbappé’s World Cup abuse to Basquiat’s legacy, Wright connects racism in soccer to a larger conversation about Black identity and greatness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Split image of Lamine Yamal and iShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Begs Lamine Yamal to Beat Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: 'Save Me From Disaster'

The streamer begged the 19-year-old Spanish infielder to save him from the embarrassment of a Messi win.

Jose Martinez12 days ago
England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Tries Making Peace With Argentina Fans Despite Thrown Objects: ‘It’s All Love’

"Y’all just gotta relax. Just watch the game," Speed told the section filled with Argentina supporters after they continued to hurl objects in his direction.

Jose Martinez12 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App