World Cup Broadcast Mistakes Pharrell for ASAP Rocky, Matt Damon for Brad Pitt

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final featured plenty of star power in the stands, but the television broadcast stumbled through a pair of celebrity identifications that quickly caught viewers' attention online. During the match, cameras panned to Pharrell Williams as he watched from the crowd. However, one commentator mistakenly identified the music icon ASAP Rocky before correcting himself mid-sentence. "I think that's AKA Rocky, or ASAP Rocky, sorry, I think," the commentator said on the broadcast.

The slip immediately sparked reactions across social media, with many viewers pointing out that the Grammy-winning producer and Louis Vuitton men's creative director had been confused with the Harlem rapper. Later in the broadcast, another celebrity sighting resulted in a second case of mistaken identity. As cameras focused on Matt Damon, who was attending the match alongside his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso, one commentator incorrectly identified the Oscar-winning actor as Brad Pitt. "Brad Pitt also among the fans here," the commentator said before the broadcast moved on.