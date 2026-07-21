Vinícius Júnior Debuts New Look After Undergoing Chin Harmonization Procedure

Vinícius Júnior is drawing attention for more than his performances on the pitch after debuting a noticeably different appearance following Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos circulating online this week showed the Real Madrid star posing alongside a doctor at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil, after reportedly undergoing a chin harmonization procedure shortly after returning home from the tournament. The images quickly spread across social media, where fans began comparing his new facial features to his previous look. The cosmetic treatment, commonly performed with injectable fillers rather than traditional surgery, is designed to create more definition around the chin and jawline. According to reports, dermatologist Alessandro Alarcao traveled from Miami to Brazil to perform the procedure.

The images appear to show Vinícius with a more prominent jawline and stronger chin than fans were accustomed to seeing during the World Cup. Because the photos were reportedly taken shortly after the procedure, any swelling could subside over the coming days as the treatment settles. The transformation sparked a wave of reactions online, with some supporters saying the 26-year-old looked almost unrecognizable. Others joked that the Brazilian winger now resembles former Brazil and Chelsea midfielder Ramires, who also joined in on the social media conversation. The procedure came on the heels of a disappointing World Cup campaign for Brazil, which suffered its earliest tournament exit since 1990 after being eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16. Despite the team's early departure, Vinícius was one of Brazil's standout performers. The forward finished the competition with four goals and one assist in five appearances, providing one of the few bright spots during the Seleção's run. Attention will now shift back to club football as Vinícius prepares to rejoin Real Madrid for preseason.

His future in Spain has become a topic of discussion with just one year remaining on his current contract. While the situation has fueled transfer speculation, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has maintained that both the club and the player want to continue their partnership.