Lil Wayne Says He 'Can't Look' at Milk While Eating Cereal, Has Unhealthy Diet Despite Personal Chef

In the same podcast episode, Weezy also discussed theories related to extraterrestrial life.

Despite this, he’s not fond of milk, telling the Friends Keep Secrets podcast that he “can’t look at it.”

Lil Wayne, as further established mere moments ago, is fond of aliens. But milk, not so much. In another highlight from Weezy’s appearance this week on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the Carter VI artist was asked about his day-to-day eating habits, spurring a mention of his strict reliance on meals prepared by his personal chef. Despite this, Wayne conceded to the hosts—Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco—that he doesn’t “eat healthy at all.” Dicky responded by asserting that his own diet, which he billed as one capable of inducing shame, was much worse. Still, Weezy was undeterred.

“I eat breakfast for dinner a lot,” he said, leading into a dissection of the overwhelming variety of cereals available to the modern consumer.

Though Wayne is a fan of cereal consumption, this fandom, to be clear, does not extend to milk. “I don’t do milk, and I still eat cereal. … I put milk in it, I just can’t look at it,” he said, prompting a slew of questions from the hosts. Weezy went on to explain his milk-pouring method (reiterating “I can’t look at it”) and preferred speed of eating the cereal, then went a bit deeper on his dislike of other “white and soft” food items. As Wayne pointed out, this particular aversion, in fact, is not uncommon. “So, like, mashed potatoes I don’t fuck with,” he added. “Ranch, I can’t do. Stuff like mayonnaise, nothing. Milk is the only thing, and white rice. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Wayne, personal chef in tow, is currently on a Carter franchise-celebrating tour featuring special guests 2 Chainz and The Game on select dates. The tour next rolls into the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on July 23.