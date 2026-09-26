Travis Scott Reimagines Three Oakley Designs in Limited New Drop

Travis Scott continues to build on his partnership with Oakley by opening the first chapter of Cactus Jack X Oakley legend.

The rapper and eyewear brand have launched their limited edition 'Chapter 001' collaboration, which features a limited run of three reimagined designs: Plantaris, Straight Jacket® 99, and Eye Jacket® Redux.

The styles have an edge signature to Scott's brand and are coated in Cactus Jack-exclusive colorways: CJ Matte Mesquite and CJ Black Ink.