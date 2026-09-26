Style

Travis Scott Reimagines Three Oakley Designs in Limited New Drop

The Cactus Jack x Oakley Chapter 001 drop features the Plantaris, Straight Jacket® 99, and Eye Jacket® Redux. ​ ​

Travis Scott in Oakley.
Press/Oakley

Key Takeaways

  • Travis Scott and Oakley launched the limited-edition Cactus Jack x Oakley 'Chapter 001' collection.
  • The drop reimagines the Plantaris, Straight Jacket 99, and Eye Jacket Redux in exclusive CJ Matte Mesquite and CJ Black Ink colorways.
  • Each pair includes Prizm Snow Black lenses and Cactus Jack packaging, while Justin Jefferson fronts the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed campaign.

Travis Scott continues to build on his partnership with Oakley by opening the first chapter of Cactus Jack X Oakley legend.

The rapper and eyewear brand have launched their limited edition 'Chapter 001' collaboration, which features a limited run of three reimagined designs: Plantaris, Straight Jacket® 99, and Eye Jacket® Redux.

The styles have an edge signature to Scott's brand and are coated in Cactus Jack-exclusive colorways: CJ Matte Mesquite and CJ Black Ink.

The models come in a Cactus Jack micro bag and box, along with PrizmTM Snow Black lenses for vivid color and contrast. Under direction from Nicolas Winding Refn, the face of the campaign is Team Oakley athlete Justin Jefferson.

The Cactus Jack X Oakley collection is available on the official websites for Travis Scott and Oakley.

Related Stories

A side profile of a person wearing sunglasses and braided hair, with overlay text and logos, including "Cactus Jack" and "Oakley."
Style

Travis Scott's Oakley Partnership: Everything We Know

From custom pieces to official Cactus Jack collection, here's what’s gone down between Travis Scott and Oakley, so far.

Oruny Choi3 days ago
A split image of two men wearing sunglasses. The left man is in profile, and the right man is facing forward. Text overlays are present.
Style

Travis Scott Previews New Cactus Jack x Oakley Collaboration f/ Tom Brady and More

Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more are modeling for new the sunglasses collection.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Matthew M. Williams and Travis Scott standing side by side, one in a white shirt and the other in black with sunglasses, in front of a wooden wall.
Style

Travis Scott Enlists Matthew M. Williams to Help Usher in New Era for Oakley

"Bringing him into Oakley felt like a natural next step as we move into this next phase," Scott said.

Trace William Cowen185 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles
2
MusicScarface Revisits 2Pac Milwaukee Incident: 'He Wanted to Fight Everybody'
3
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 6 Things We Learned From Episodes 3 and 4 of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
4
MusicJay-Z Calls Kanye West 'One of the Most Brilliant Creatives' in HBO Docuseries
5
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
6
StyleThe Return of Wu Wear: Everything to Know About Wu-Tang Clan's Clothing Brand

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App