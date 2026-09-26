Travis Scott Reimagines Three Oakley Designs in Limited New Drop

Key Takeaways
- Travis Scott and Oakley launched the limited-edition Cactus Jack x Oakley 'Chapter 001' collection.
- The drop reimagines the Plantaris, Straight Jacket 99, and Eye Jacket Redux in exclusive CJ Matte Mesquite and CJ Black Ink colorways.
- Each pair includes Prizm Snow Black lenses and Cactus Jack packaging, while Justin Jefferson fronts the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed campaign.
Travis Scott continues to build on his partnership with Oakley by opening the first chapter of Cactus Jack X Oakley legend.
The rapper and eyewear brand have launched their limited edition 'Chapter 001' collaboration, which features a limited run of three reimagined designs: Plantaris, Straight Jacket® 99, and Eye Jacket® Redux.
The styles have an edge signature to Scott's brand and are coated in Cactus Jack-exclusive colorways: CJ Matte Mesquite and CJ Black Ink.
The models come in a Cactus Jack micro bag and box, along with PrizmTM Snow Black lenses for vivid color and contrast. Under direction from Nicolas Winding Refn, the face of the campaign is Team Oakley athlete Justin Jefferson.
The Cactus Jack X Oakley collection is available on the official websites for Travis Scott and Oakley.