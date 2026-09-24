Travis Scott's Oakley Partnership: Everything We Know

Travis Scott and Oakley are adding to their collaborative partnership with the release of the CHAPTER 001 collection. This week, Cactus Jack and Oakley hinted at a potential eyewear collection featuring Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson in the campaign, the latest development in a partnership that officially kicked off just a year ago. Long before any official announcement, Scott made Oakley's athletic shades and technical gear a fixture of his stage wardrobe throughout his record-breaking Circus Maximus tour. That connection became official in June 2025, when Oakley named Scott its first-ever Chief Visionary as part of a multi-year deal. Since then, the partnership has produced a limited X-Metal Juliet revival, the appointment of former Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams, and a Cactus Jack x Oakley campaign featuring Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, and a roster of NFL stars. We break down everything we know about Travis Scott's Oakley partnership,so far.

Oct. 2023-Nov. 2025: Travis Scott Wears Custom Oakley Pieces Throughout "Circus Maximus" Tour

Before the partnership was official, Oakley was already central to Scott's look during his Utopia era. He wore the brand at every stop of his global Circus Maximus tour, cycling through old, new, and unreleased frames. His stage wardrobe also featured custom Oakley pieces, including a moto-style harness and a leather Oakley belt. For his Tottenham stadium show in London, he even wore custom Oakley armor made by Paris-based designer Courtney McWilliams.

June 2025: Travis Scott Named Oakley's First Chief Visionary

In June 2025, Oakley named Scott its first-ever Chief Visionary in a multi-year partnership that tasks him and his Cactus Jack team with shaping the brand's creative future. The deal covers new campaigns, reimagined takes on Oakley's classic catalog, and input on future eyewear and apparel. That includes Scott's on-stage favorites, new eyewear styles, and collaborative apparel through the Cactus Jack lens. The announcement was marked with a trio of Day Zero items, including a poster pack and apparel. "This is just the beginning," Scott said in a statement shared with Complex.

Nov. 2025: Travis Scott Revives the Oakley X-Metal Juliet

Scott's first product release as Chief Visionary brought back one of Oakley's most coveted silhouettes. The special edition MUZM X-Metal Juliet retained its 25-piece liquid-titanium construction with temple shocks, interchangeable nosebombs, and Plutonite Prizm Polar lenses. Each pair included an individually serialized collector's coin. The Cactus Jack pairs are also marked with serial numbers engraved on the arm alongside an embossed "CJ." The release was available via a launch day raffle at Oakley's Shibuya store in Tokyo, while Cactus Jack editions in Prizm Violet Polar and Prizm Snow Black were reserved for friends and family.

March 2026: Travis Scott Enlists Matthew M. Williams as Oakley's AFA Creative Director

Scott brought in 1017 ALYX 9SM founder and former Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams to serve as Oakley's Creative Director of Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories. Working closely with Scott, Williams will draw from Oakley's sports heritage for both performance and lifestyle collections. "Matthew and I connect on process," Scott said, calling the hire a natural next step for the brand.

May 2026: Cactus Jack x Oakley Campaign Previewed With Tom Brady and NFL Stars

Scott offered a first look at the Cactus Jack x Oakley sunglasses collection through a campaign starring Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Jayden Daniels, Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara, Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, Damar Hamlin, and boxer Terence Crawford. At the time, no release date or retail pricing had been announced, with fans directed to sign up for updates on the Cactus Jack Oakley site.

May 2026: Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Cactus Jack x Oakley Shades at the UEFA Champions League Final

Scott gave fans another preview of the collaboration at the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at Budapest's Puskás Aréna, where he was spotted in the stands wearing a pair of futuristic, unreleased sunglasses. Model names, pricing, and a release date for the Cactus Jack x Oakley line remained under wraps. The appearance made headlines for more than eyewear: Scott also told Arsenal legend Thierry Henry that the red device clipped to his outfit was there to keep his new album safe.

Sept. 2026: Cactus Jack and Oakley Reveal Campaign With NFL Superstar Justin Jefferson

Cactus Jack and Oakley kickstarted the rollout of the CHAPTER 001 eyewear collection with a campaign featuring Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings star is a longtime Oakley athlete with his own signature line, beginning with the Justin Jefferson Signature Series De Soto in September 2025. His second Signature Series, anchored by the Highland frame, followed in August 2026. Jefferson was not among the athletes featured in the May campaign, making this his first appearance alongside Cactus Jack. Details on product, pricing, and release timing have yet to be announced.

Sept. 2026: Cactus Jack Drops CHAPTER 001 Collection