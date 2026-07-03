Cactus Jack Records

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Two black shirts with graffiti-style designs: left features an angry cheese block character, right shows a stylized cartoon squid on a bike.
Style

Cactus Jack’s SpongeBob Collab References ‘Gangster SpongeBob’ Memes

The new collection draws from the long-running “Gangster SpongeBob” meme, turning internet-era fan art into bold streetwear graphics.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
Rapper Sheck Wes performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Sheck Wes Seemingly Suggests Label Issues: 'I Made Mo Bamba How Can One Be in Debt'

"I just wanna drop my music dawg," Sheck previously told fans.

Joe Price134 days ago
Don Toliver
Music

Don Toliver Delivers His Fifth Album 'OCTANE'

Toliver's fifth studio album features Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, Sahbabii, Rema and Travis Scott.

Jade Gomez168 days ago
Don Toliver's 'Octane' vinyl record, T-shirt, and box set.
Music

Don Toliver's "Octane" Album and New Merch: How to Buy

The Houston artist's new album arrives on January 30. Here's how you can get your hands on vinyl, CDs, and special merch sets.

Complex Staff176 days ago
Travis Scott performing on stage, wearing a dark jersey and red sunglasses, with a starry background.
Music

Travis Scott World Tour Grosses $265 Million, Ends With 475 Total "FE!N" Performances

Travis first launched the tour in support of 'Utopia' in 2023.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
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Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Sneakers

Sneaker Raffle for Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1s Becomes Most-Entered of All Time

The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Retro Air Jordan 1 Low received a total of 4.4 million raffle entries.

Jaelani Turner-Williams241 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Scott attends NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five in Midtown on September 24, 2025 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Pusha T of Clipse performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Travis Scott Disses Pusha T During Japan Concert: 'Man, F*ck That N***a'

The rapper was performing Jackboys track "Champain & Vacay" before he went off-script.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
Travis Scott in a black leather jacket and sunglasses is smiling at an event, with people and flowers blurred in the background.
Style

Travis Scott's Tokyo Takeover: Everything You Need to Know

Jordan Brand, Takashi Murakami, Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Oakley are all represented in the multi-day takeover.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Travis Scott.
Music

Travis Scott and Space Center Houston Host Youth STEM Program

This new partnership with NASA aims to connect students with tools for design and engineering.

Jaelani Turner-Williams273 days ago
GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana/Matthew McConaughey at the Jacquemus show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Château de Versailles on June 29, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

GloRilla Says She Regrets Being ‘Too Young to F*ck Matthew McConaughey’ on ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Cut “Shyne”

The Memphis rapper regrets "being too young" for the Academy Award winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams368 days ago
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Best Brands 2025 So Far: Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Cactus Jack
Style

The Best Clothing Brands of 2025 (So Far)

Here are the best clothing brands of the year so far, featuring Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Stüssy, and more.

Mike DeStefano402 days ago
Travis Scott
Music

Travis Scott Teases New 'Jackboys' Album, Calls It 'Brazy'

He said the album made him puke. Quite an endorsement.

Trey Alston447 days ago
Travis Scott Getty
Music

Travis Scott Linked With Jake From State Farm and Made Custom Jackets at Coachella

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack village was full of surprises: including an appearance from his buddy Jake.

Eric Skelton456 days ago

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