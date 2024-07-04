Watch Quavo, Travis Scott, Tom Brady, OBJ, and More Play Beach Football Ahead of Michael Rubin’s White Party

Before the latest edition of his All White Party, Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin held a leisurely football game with the likes of Travis Scott, Quavo, Tom Brady, C.J. Stroud and Odell Beckham Jr, with Druski as referee.

Rubin's video from the occasion shows Brady making the first pick, while the game goes from friendly to competitive when Scott and Rubin begin to take over.

"These boys tired," OBJ says in the clip below, clearly on the winning team.

Other clips show the retired Brady throwing an impressive toss, which in intercepted by Damar Hamlin. Quavo is also seen losing the football to Scott.