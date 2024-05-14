Tom Brady Says His Kids Were Impacted by Netflix Roast

Tom Brady claims his kids were heavily impacted by Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, in which several of the NFL legend's celebrity friends cracked jokes about him.

During his sitdown with The Pivot, Brady reflected on the roast and how he enjoyed the wisecracks people threw at him. However, he did admit that the jokes had an effect on his two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids," the 46-year-old said. "So it's the hardest part of the bittersweet aspect of when you do something—that you think it's one way, then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people I care most in the world."

He continued, "It's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun, and I do think for me just outside, let's say that...if we're not laughing about things, we're crying, and I think we should have more fun."