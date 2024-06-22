This Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Is Exclusive to Michael Rubin's White Party Guests

There's a special Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab going out to guests attending Michael Rubin's annual white party event this year, as seen in the video shared by Will Makris on Instagram.

According to Makris, this exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorway was made exclusively for the guests going to the Fanatics CEO's event taking place on July 4. The sneaker fits the theme of the party as it dons an all-white color scheme along with custom branding on the tongue, confirming that this pair is limited to 350 units. The attendee's initials and name are also printed behind the tongue and on the insole, respectively. The shoe also comes in a special dust bag and a special briefcase.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this special Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorway was made exclusively for those attending Rubin's white party next month and won't see a formal release. Check out a full look at the shoe in the video below.