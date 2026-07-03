Michael Rubin

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Michael Rubin Spills on His 'White Parties' and the Upcoming FanaticsFest
Sports

Michael Rubin on Viral White Party Photos and Why He’s More Careful Now

Inside the viral photos, celebrity guest list and the kind of party shot Rubin says he’s now more careful about sharing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Lil Wayne.
Music

Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

One day after being a no-show on the opening night of his tour, Wayne attended the annual White Party.

Jose Martinez16 days ago
(L-R) Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire.
Music

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

Photos of the 'Y2K' rapper and the 'Spider-Man' actor allegedly locking lips has social media divided.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
(L-R) Michael Rubin and Gianni Infantino.
Sports

FIFA and Fanatics Expand Partnership to Include Exclusive Collectibles Agreement

The two organizations are set to collaborate on trading cards, stickers, and trading card games, set to roll out in 2031.

tara mahadevan72 days ago
Meek Mill wearing a brown jacket, white cap, and chain necklace stands in front of a "Fanatics" backdrop.
Music

Meek Mill Addresses Viral Bunny Hop Video Again, Says It Was Misrepresented

The rapper said critics twisted the moment in order to damage his image.

Mark Elibert144 days ago
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Cardi B with green hair wearing a Patriots cap and a fur coat, holding a phone, gestures with a peace sign in a stadium.
Music

Cardi B, SZA, and More to Perform at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party (UPDATE)

The last time Cardi B performed at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, the New England Patriots won.

Joe Price169 days ago
Tom Brady in a casual jacket and jeans, and Travis Scott in a white top and distressed jeans, at a Fanatics Studios event.
Sports

Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and More Celebrate Fanatics Studios Launch: What to Know

The launch comes ahead of Fanatics Fest 2026, which returns to New York in July.

Trace William Cowen183 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Travis Scott attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Music

Travis Scott Says ‘Diapers for My Kids’ Are the Best Thing He’s Ever Purchased

The 'Jackboys 2' artist shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams306 days ago
2003 LeBron James basketball card featuring him in a Cavaliers jersey, with NBA logo patch and signature.
Sports

Fanatics Fest's Museum of Greatness to Feature $200 Million of Memorabilia From LeBron and More

The greatness of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and more will be on full display in New York.

Trace William Cowen404 days ago
Jay-Z
Sports

Jay-Z Reportedly Bets $1 Million on Oklahoma City Thunder Winning NBA Finals

OKC lost 110-111 to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Thursday.

tara mahadevan407 days ago
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Latto dancing energetically on stage, wearing a colorful outfit. The background is filled with people enjoying the event.
Music

Latto Recounts How She Connected With Playboi Carti for "Blick Sum" Remix

Latto was at Michael Rubin’s Fanatic’s Super Bowl party this past Saturday, and before she hit the stage, the Atlanta rap star told Complex how the track came together.

Jordan Rose522 days ago
The image shows two separate shots of Lil Baby. On the left, he playfully interacts with Michael Rubin. On the right, he's speaking into a microphone.
Music

Lil Baby Says His Photos With Michael Rubin Aren’t on ‘Weird Sh*t'

Lil Baby admitted that jokes about his photos with Michael Rubin have gotten under his skin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams576 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Lil Baby performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Lil Baby Lost $8 Million at a Casino: 'I Made Myself Stop Gambling'

His friend, Michael Rubin, sent letters to casinos for the 'WHAM' rapper to be "banned" from them.

Jaelani Turner-Williams576 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Shares Story Behind Meeting Beyoncé at Michael Rubin's All White Party

Bey later posted an Instagram photo of her, Glo, and Megan Thee Stallion from that night.

tara mahadevan638 days ago
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Michael Rubin and Jay-Z attending an event.
Sports

Jay-Z and Michael Rubin Celebrate Opening of Fanatics Sports Betting Location in New Jersey

Jay has been wanting to open a casino in Times Square.

Mark Elibert671 days ago
Jay-Z and Michael Rubin
Pop Culture

Jay-Z And Michael Rubin Are Hosting $250,000 Blackjack Event

It's to commemorate the opening of the new Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Trey Alston676 days ago
Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Plans to Reopen in 2025 With New Sports Betting Integrated Into Club

Celebrities caught a preview of the soon-to-be reopened sports-themed lounge during Fanatics Fest NYC.

Jaelani Turner-Williams700 days ago

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