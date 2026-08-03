Mahershala Ali Shows Off His 'Blade' Skills in 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother' Trailer

Mahershala Ali will do everything in his power to protect and provide for his children in writer-director Bassam Tariq’s Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which, given what we’ve been shown in a new trailer, will be a definite must-see come September. Ali plays Latif, described in press notes as “a devoutly religious hitman” struggling with single fatherhood following the death of his wife.

“I see her everywhere,” his character says early into the new trailer, available in full up top. “You take her from me, and you expect me to bow down to you. I thought I was your sword. Now, I have to fill her shoes. I’m breaking.” From there, the stakes for Latif become clearer, as he’s seen wielding a sword in lieu of a gun due to following what he deems “my own code.”

“Do you have any idea what it takes to raise three kids in this world, alone?” Latif later asks, underscoring the relatable emotional core at the heart of Tariq’s TIFF-premiering action film from Amazon MGM Studios. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother hits select theaters on Sept. 25, followed by a wide release in October. Ali is joined in the cast by John Cho (Harold & Kumar), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Abubakr Ali (Anything’s Possible), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Tiffany Boone (The Chi).