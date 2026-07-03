Nike Dunk

The Nike Dunk, designed by Peter Moore and released in 1985, originally featured distinctive two-tone leather panels and was created to represent major NCAA teams through unique colorways. Its durable sole and bold design made it a basketball staple before it gained traction in skateboarding and streetwear scenes, boosted by collaborations with influential brands and artists. Collectors prioritize the Dunk for its versatility, which enabled its crossover from basketball courts to skate parks. Its block-color panel layout serves as a canvas for storytelling tied to college pride and skate culture, making it a versatile icon that continues to inspire frequent reissues and exclusive drops.

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'Charlotte to LA' Dunk Low Protro
Sneakers

Kobe Bryant's Draft Day Trade Inspires This Nike Dunk

Here's how to buy the 'Charlotte to LA' Dunk Low Protro.

Victor Deng34 days ago
The Nike SB Dunk (left) next to Divide The Youth's 'Division Dunks' (right)
Sneakers

Nike Wins $11 Million Verdict in Counterfeit Suit Against Divide The Youth

Nike secures a win in its lawsuit against Divide The Youth.

Victor Deng115 days ago
CPFM x Nike Swamp Sponge Dunk
Sneakers

Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Swamp Sponge Dunks Are Releasing Soon

Three Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Swamp Sponge Dunks are on the way.

Victor Deng305 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Pink Rise'
Sneakers

Nike Adds Clear Panels to This 'Pink Rise' Dunk Low

Here's where to buy the 'Pink Rise' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng322 days ago
'Abominable Snowman' Nike Dunk Low
Sneakers

This Nike Dunk Is Inspired by the Abominable Snowman

Here's an official look at the 'Abominable Snowman' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng340 days ago
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'Panda Monium' Nike Dunk Lows
Sneakers

Nike's New 'Panda' Dunks Come in a Blind Box

Here's an official look at the 'Panda Monium' Dunk Lows.

Victor Deng361 days ago
Lego x Nike Dunk Low
Sneakers

The Lego x Nike Dunk Low Releases in September

Here's where to buy the kids' exclusive Lego x Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng385 days ago
The Basement Sneaker Archive Raffle
Sneakers

The Basement Is Raffling Off Past Shoe Collabs for Charity

Here's how to enter The Basement's sneaker archive raffle.

Victor Deng534 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'CBGB'
Sneakers

NYC's CBGB Music Club Inspires This Nike Dunk

Here's a detailed look at the 'CBGB' Nike Dunk Low.

Victor Deng545 days ago
Best Sneakers 2024
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers Of 2024

From the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx to the Air Jordan 3 ‘Black Cement,' we're taking a look back at the best sneakers of the year.

Zac Dubasik571 days ago
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A man with brown hair and a mustache, wearing a suit and tie, smiling.
Sneakers

Randy Johnson Is A Sneakerhead? MLB Legend Shows off Insane Nike SB Dunk Collection

The legendary MLB pitcher has several rare pairs, including the "Freddy Krueger" and "What the Dunk" SBs.

Mark Elibert597 days ago
Division St x Nike Dunk Low 'What the Duck Alternate'
Sneakers

This 'What the Duck' Nike Dunk Is Releasing on GOAT for Black Friday

Inspired by Phil Knight's signature black outfit.

Victor Deng604 days ago
Lil Yachty and PJ Tucker at the ComplexCon 2024 Sneaker of the Year panel.
Sneakers

PJ Tucker and Lil Yachty Recall Almost Paying $75,000 for OG Wu-Tang Dunks

The pair each shared stories of the prices they almost paid during the Sneaker of the Year panel at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Zac Dubasik607 days ago
Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk
Sneakers

Wu-Tang Clan Is Letting Fans Claim Pairs of Its Nike Dunks Early

Here's how you can enter the raffle.

Victor Deng625 days ago

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