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Paris Hilton and Her 'That's Hot' Catchphrase Grace Front of New Supreme Tee

The tee features original artwork by Rob Pruitt.

Paris Hilton poses in a black lace dress, holding a "PARIS" mirror, surrounded by photographers.
Image via Getty/Neil Mockford/GC Images

Paris Hilton is the latest familiar face to get emblazoned onto a Supreme tee.

Wednesday (Oct. 7), the James Jebbia-founded brand, fresh off unveiling another collection with Nike, rolled out details of its lineup of new tees for the fall.

An immediate standout is a Paris tee featuring original artwork by Rob Pruitt, who has multiple paintings of the Simple Life alum and fragrance titan in his catalog.

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“To Supreme with love,” reads the handwritten-style text on the shirt’s front.

Naturally, Hilton’s signature catchphrase, “That’s hot,” also makes an appearance in the design.

All told, Supreme is dropping seven new graphic tees this week. The Asia launch is set for Oct. 10, while the rest of the world can expect the tees on Oct. 8.

Below, get a closer look at the full lineup.

Hilton was among the stars recently spotted taking part in Paris Fashion Week festivities. This past weekend, she attended Elie Saab’s Spring 2027 show, which led to her being swarmed by photographers.

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