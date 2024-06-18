Rihanna Introduced as New Face of Dior's J’Adore Eau de Parfum

Rihanna has joined the Dior family as the face of their signature fragrance J'adore Eau de Parfum.

In a statement, the iconic fashion brand shared that they were "delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J'adore."

The fragrance's former spokesperson was Charlize Theron, but their move to Rih is fitting, considering that the Anti artist worked with Dior on an eyewear collection in 2016. The entrepreneurial move also made her the brand's first Black celebrity ambassador.

"J'adore has been present for women all over the world," Dior wrote in an Instagram post. It is the perfume of a powerful, liberated, and independent woman, which resonates with Rihanna's personal story, one she has made her own, wearing it as an emblem of audacity and seduction."