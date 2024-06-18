Rihanna Introduced as New Face of Dior's J’Adore Eau de Parfum

Rihanna has joined the Dior family as the face of their signature fragrance J'adore Eau de Parfum.
In a statement, the iconic fashion brand shared that they were "delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J'adore."
The fragrance's former spokesperson was Charlize Theron, but their move to Rih is fitting, considering that the Anti artist worked with Dior on an eyewear collection in 2016. The entrepreneurial move also made her the brand's first Black celebrity ambassador.
"J'adore has been present for women all over the world," Dior wrote in an Instagram post. It is the perfume of a powerful, liberated, and independent woman, which resonates with Rihanna's personal story, one she has made her own, wearing it as an emblem of audacity and seduction."
Aside from launching her new hair care brand, Fenty Hair, Rih has supported Dior since the top of the year, when she returned to Paris Fashion Week to attend the brand's spring 2024 presentation.
Rih's new business quests could mean that fans have to wait even longer for her ninth album, which she recently teased at her Fenty Hair launch event.
"I’m starting over," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with."