There's a new hair line on the block, and it's from none other than the hairstyle chameleon, Rihanna.

Two years after Fenty Hair was trademarked, the official introduction was made through a surprise one-minute teaser on Tuesday, where a blond Rih strutted through "Mane Street."

Along with taking a candid video of her cropped cut, Rihanna stopped at Fenty Beauty Supply in the clip, where visitors read through books about curls and braids, hinting at what's to come via Fenty Hair. Seen in the commercial are also close looks at hair gel and shampoo, among the goodies that will debut when Fenty Hair drops on June 13.

"A new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for," Rihanna wrote on X. "Tou know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

On Instagram, the caption called Fenty Hair "the newest fam on the block" and invited followers to sign up for early access to check out a "revolution in reparative haircare, made for all types, textures + needs," according to press materials.