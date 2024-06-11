Rihanna Shares Hopeful 'R9' Update with Fans: 'I'm Starting Over'

Rihanna wants fans to know that she isn’t actually calling it quits on her music career.
Many panicked after the Fenty founder was photographed wearing an “I’m Retired” t-shirt in NYC last week. While the fashion statement sent the Navy into a spiral, RiRi reassured everyone on Monday, June 10, that she hasn't forgotten about R9. In fact, she's starting fresh.
“I’m starting over,” she told Entertainment Tonight at her Fenty Hair launch event in Los Angeles. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”
She continued, “I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start—give me a second!”
Fans have been eagerly looking forward to R9 since the mother of two released her last album Anti in 2016. The project was a hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 during its second week, and earning the singer two Grammy nominations.
