Beyoncé Fans Think She's Teasing Rock Era With Mullet in New Fashion Spread

We're just a month away from Beyoncé's Act II album, but the singer might already be teasing the rollout of her next musical era.
Following Beyoncé's Essence cover story about her new haircare line, Cécred, the 32-time Grammy-winner was announced as the cover star of the upcoming CR Fashion Book issue. The fashion spread hints that she's "gearing up for her next evolution" with some people assuming that Act III of her album trilogy will be rock-based, considering the mullet she's rocking in the images.
“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot," Beyoncé told the publication.
With Act II, which releases on Mar. 29, it's likely that the album will exclusively feature country songs, like Beyoncé's latest singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."
As Beyoncé's 2016 LP, Lemonade, included the country song "Daddy Lessons," it also included her heaviest rock song to date, "Don't Hurt Yourself" featuring Jack White.
For background, in 2021, Beyoncé hinted at going country in a Harper's Bazaar feature, where she also shared looks from her Adidas x IVY Park campaign.
The feature also signaled what would become Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she told the publication.
Check out reactions to the CR Fashion Book spread and predictions on Beyoncé's next era below.