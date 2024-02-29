Beyoncé Fans Think She's Teasing Rock Era With Mullet in New Fashion Spread

We're just a month away from Beyoncé's Act II album, but the singer might already be teasing the rollout of her next musical era.

Following Beyoncé's Essence cover story about her new haircare line, Cécred, the 32-time Grammy-winner was announced as the cover star of the upcoming CR Fashion Book issue. The fashion spread hints that she's "gearing up for her next evolution" with some people assuming that Act III of her album trilogy will be rock-based, considering the mullet she's rocking in the images.

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot," Beyoncé told the publication.