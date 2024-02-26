Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em” Goes No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 After Debuting Atop Country Songs Chart

Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" has soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Less than a month after the song's debut, Billboard announced that "Texas Hold 'Em" marks Beyoncé's ninth number-one on the Hot 100 chart, following her 2022 comeback single, "Break My Soul."

The week prior, "Texas Hold 'Em" was the first single by a Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, an achievement celebrated by notable country music artists and songwriters. While country music icon Dolly Parton praised Beyoncé for topping the country chart, Black country songwriter Alice Randall told News Channel 5 Nashville that she could "retire now" after seeing Beyoncé's triumph.

"It is so much a full-circle moment for me that I almost want to cry. I wanted to see a Black woman get to the top of the charts, and I can retire now," said Randall, who's also the first Black woman to write a number-one country song.