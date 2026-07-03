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Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.Vivek Jacob
In an Instagram comment replying to a fan who said his now-signature 'Certified Lover Boy'-era hair heart is “stressed,” Drake wanted to clear the air.Brenton Blanchet
While looking for a new barber in NYC, Evan Fournier, a new member of the Knicks, trolled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's hair on Twitter.Brad Callas
Tessica Brown, who was the subject of constant news coverage earlier this year after the glue incident, has launched the haircare line Forever Hair.Trace William Cowen