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(L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Music

Jay-Z Opens Yankee Stadium Concert With Video of Beyoncé Cutting His Hair

Kicking off Night One of Hov's three-night takeover, Queen Bey sheared her husband's afro in a visual shown on the stadium's jumbotron.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Maino attends the "Let's Rap About It" Live Podcast at Terminal 5 on June 11, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Maino Reveals He's Been Wearing Hairpiece for 5 Years: 'My S**t Is Installed'

The revelation baffled the 'Lets Rap About It' crew, who wonder if Maino had the hairpiece "fitted."

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Music

Beyoncé Narrates Cécred Doc on Jay-Z's Loc Takedown: 'Family Affair'

The 'Cowboy Carter' vocalist said she wasn't initially "all the way convinced" that her husband's wicks could be combed out.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Rapper Yung Joc performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Joc Knew His 2017 Hairstyle Would 'Shut the Internet Down'

The rapper and radio host recalled after he pressed his hair, people were "talking crazy" about the look.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Black Teen Wins Google Doodle Contest Celebrating Textured Hair
Life

Teen Wins Google Doodle Contest by Turning Textured Hair Into a ‘Superpower’

How a Washington teen turned the Google logo into a powerful tribute to Black hair, family legacy, and the ‘superpower’ of textured crowns.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
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Britney Spears Reveals Hair Transformation for the First Time in 4 Years
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Debuts Sleek New Hair by Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

Inside the sleek new look Chris Appleton created for the pop icon after months of headlines surrounding her personal life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Jay-Z, with an afro and sunglasses, raps passionately on stage, wearing a dark jacket against a blue-lit background.
Music

Jay-Z’s Locs Reportedly Took Four Days and Four Bottles of Cécred to Comb Out

New details have emerged about Hov's hair transformation, which he debuted for his 2026 Roots Picnic performance.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Sukihana and Bobbi Althoff
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Shows Off New Look After Sukihana Styles Her

The revamp included a platinum blonde wig and new makeup routine.

tara mahadevan59 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Seemingly Inspired by Britney Spears, Buzzes Her Hair

In April, Bhabie posted a photo of Spears with a shaved head.

tara mahadevan66 days ago
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Jalen Rose has a goatee and curly hair; Steve Harvey is bald with a mustache.
Sports

Jalen Rose Denies Wearing Hairpiece After Steve Harvey Comparison

The former NBA star responds to viral comments comparing his hair to Steve Harvey.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
Tokischa
Music

Tokischa On Why She Shaved Her Head: 'I'm Closing a Huge Chapter'

The Dominican artist trimmed her hair during her opening set for FKA Twigs' NYC show.

tara mahadevan114 days ago
Cardi B at an event, wearing a patterned strapless dress with large earrings, posing in front of a backdrop with musical notes.
Music

Cardi B Addresses ‘Hating Ass B*tches’ Criticizing Her New Haircare Line: ‘My Sh*t Is Researched'

The rapper ties criticism of her upcoming Grow-Good Beauty line to her years of insecurities growing up with unruly hair.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, known as Akon performs live at Soho garden as Luxury Real Estate Developer Leos launches its Leos Royal project.
Music

Akon Plans to Sell Hair Units: 'They Sell More Than Wigs'

The R&B and pop vocalist started wearing a hairpiece after noticing gradual hair loss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
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Getty Images
Life

Detroit Hairstylist Allegedly Pulled Automatic Rifle on Client Over Payment Dispute

The woman is alleged to have threatened to "bury" her client's mother over $10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
A balding Woody in 'Toy Story 5'
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 5' Trailer Leaves Fans in Disbelief Over Woody's Balding: 'Ain't No Way We're This Old'

The new Pixar trailer pokes fun at the character’s noticeable bald spot — and longtime fans of the franchise can't believe it.

Joshua Espinoza147 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives Influencer Chanell Sykes a Makeover After Viral Hairstyle Video
Style

Teyana Taylor Gives Influencer Chanell Sykes a Makeover After Viral Hairstyle Attempt

'I was going for Teyana Taylor but got Jimmy Neutron instead,' Sykes wrote—before the Oscar nominee came to her rescue.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago

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