From “Daddy Lessons” to Act II: A Look at Beyoncé’s Love for Country Music

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé never fails to leave our jaws on the floor and our bank accounts empty when she announces a tour or any sort of musical release. The Houston vocalist continues to astonish fans with her performances and surprise releases, and her latest surprise announcement may be her most internet-shattering one yet. Following her Super Bowl commercial debut with Verizon, Beyoncé surprised fans with two new singles, "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages." What was particularly striking about these new releases was their heavy influence from country music, hinting at a potential country-themed Act II as a follow-up to last year’s Renaissance. Her recent fashion choices have made this shift evident, with cowboy hats and boots from brands like Louis Vouitton and Gaurav Gupta becoming her go-to since the Grammys.