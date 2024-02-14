From “Daddy Lessons” to Act II: A Look at Beyoncé’s Love for Country Music
Here’s a brief outline of Beyoncé’s affinity for country music over the last decade.
Beyoncé never fails to leave our jaws on the floor and our bank accounts empty when she announces a tour or any sort of musical release. The Houston vocalist continues to astonish fans with her performances and surprise releases, and her latest surprise announcement may be her most internet-shattering one yet. Following her Super Bowl commercial debut with Verizon, Beyoncé surprised fans with two new singles, "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages." What was particularly striking about these new releases was their heavy influence from country music, hinting at a potential country-themed Act II as a follow-up to last year’s Renaissance. Her recent fashion choices have made this shift evident, with cowboy hats and boots from brands like Louis Vouitton and Gaurav Gupta becoming her go-to since the Grammys.
Beyoncé's interest in country music isn’t a recent development, though. Just look at the material. In 2016, she dropped her first country single “Daddy Lessons,” featuring traditional country sounds and storytelling. She has also collaborated with country artists during live performances starting as early as 2016. Despite primarily being known for her R&B and pop music offerings, Beyoncé has consistently demonstrated her versatility and willingness to explore different genres, which makes her full (albeit temporary) transition into country music a natural progression. Here’s a brief outline of Beyoncé’s history with the genre that doesn’t seem to want to love her back (yet).
