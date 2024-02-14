From “Daddy Lessons” to Act II: A Look at Beyoncé’s Love for Country Music

Here’s a brief outline of Beyoncé’s affinity for country music over the last decade.

Feb 14, 2024
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé never fails to leave our jaws on the floor and our bank accounts empty when she announces a tour or any sort of musical release. The Houston vocalist continues to astonish fans with her performances and surprise releases, and her latest surprise announcement may be her most internet-shattering one yet. Following her Super Bowl commercial debut with Verizon, Beyoncé surprised fans with two new singles, "Texas Hold ‘Em" and "16 Carriages." What was particularly striking about these new releases was their heavy influence from country music, hinting at a potential country-themed Act II as a follow-up to last year’s Renaissance. Her recent fashion choices have made this shift evident, with cowboy hats and boots from brands like Louis Vouitton and Gaurav Gupta becoming her go-to since the Grammys. 

Beyoncé's interest in country music isn’t a recent development, though. Just look at the material. In 2016, she dropped her first country single “Daddy Lessons,” featuring traditional country sounds and storytelling. She has also collaborated with country artists during live performances starting as early as 2016. Despite primarily being known for her R&B and pop music offerings, Beyoncé has consistently demonstrated her versatility and willingness to explore different genres, which makes her full (albeit temporary) transition into country music a natural progression. Here’s a brief outline of Beyoncé’s history with the genre that doesn’t seem to want to love her back (yet). 

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024: Beyoncé drops two new country singles

In a comedic Super Bowl LVIII commercial, Beyoncé announced her forthcoming  album, Act II, with two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The new releases mark Beyoncé’s first foray into the country music space since experimenting with the genre in 2016 with “Daddy Lessons.” “Texas Hold ‘Em” is a more lively record that would pair nicely with a line dance. Meanwhile, “16 Carriages” is a slow-burning ballad, led by dramatic instrumentation that paints a vivid picture of the Houston singer’s career arc from a teenager to adulthood. The singles also suggest Act II, which officially drops on March 29, will be heavily influenced by country music. 

2021: Adidas IVY Park line inspired by Black cowboys

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Parkwood

In 2021, Beyoncé's IVY Park, her popular athleisure collection in collaboration with Adidas, celebrated her Southern heritage by paying homage to Black cowboys and cowgirls. The campaign featured Beyoncé alongside Houston rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Monaleo, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and real-life cowboy Glynn Turman. They were adorned in items featuring traditional Western elements such as cowboy boots, fringe, oversized buckles, chaps, and cow print. Beyoncé explained to the Houston Chronicle that the inspiration behind the collection stemmed from the rich cultural tapestry of the Houston Rodeo, which she frequented as a child. “The Houston Rodeo is a gumbo of family, connection, delicious food and eclectic genres of music,” she reminisced to the Houston Chronicle. “I grew up seeing artists like Selena and Frankie Beverly and Maze and today it is just as eclectic with artists like Kacey Musgraves to Mary J. Blige. I remember the trail ride, with people riding from all over to the Houston Rodeo.”

2020: Beyoncé showed interest in getting back to her roots on “Black Parade”

“Black Parade” is a single Beyoncé released on Juneteenth in 2020, in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests. The song’s lyrical message and musical composition leans toward R&B, but on the record, Beyoncé expresses a desire to reconnect with her roots. “​​I'm goin' back to the South/I'm goin' back, back, back, back/ Where my roots ain't watered down,” she sings on the opening verse. As we all know, Beyoncé's hometown is Houston, Texas, a city with a rich history in country music and cultural heritage. 

2016: Mathew Knowles said someone in their family was interested in country music

James Devaney / GC Images

During a recent broadcast on NBC 10 Boston, journalist Colton Bradford recalled an interesting interaction with Bey’s father, Mathew Knowles, saying, “seven, almost eight years ago, I was hosting a nightly radio show on a country station here in Boston. All of a sudden, a guy comes knocking on the door and it’s Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's dad.” According to Colton, Knowles wanted “to talk to the program director of the radio station because he said that there was someone in their musical family who was interested in country music.” He didn’t specify who it was, but given Beyoncé's foray into the genre, it’s likely she was the one he was referring to.

2016: Bey dropped “Daddy Lessons”

In 2016, Beyoncé made waves with her sixth studio album, Lemonade, which garnered widespread attention and acclaim. While the album primarily delved into themes surrounding her marriage and family dynamics, its musical style was a fusion of various genres including R&B, brass band, gospel, and country. Notably, the track "Daddy Lessons" marked Beyoncé's first venture into the realm of country music. Co-written and co-produced by Wynter Gordon, Beyoncé, and Kevin Cossom, with Alex Delicata on guitar, the song's musical style and tone lean toward country music with its stripped-down guitar arrangements and harmonies. Discussing the single’s creative direction, Cossom previously told Billboard in 2016, “It painted a country picture in our minds. It didn't take the hip-hop element to make it tough, which I think is very cool, especially for Beyoncé. And it goes with her being from Texas. Her vibe to it just makes sense for how it all came together."

2016: Beyoncé joins The Chicks at the Country Music Awards

During the 2016 Country Music Awards, Beyoncé and The Chicks delivered an unexpected yet stunning performance of "Daddy Lessons." It was a lively and energetic performance featuring a blend of harmonies and country-style instrumentation that created a memorable hootenanny-like atmosphere. Despite facing initial controversy and backlash from some country music fans, the performance ultimately stood out as a moment of musical excellence, showcasing Beyoncé's cross-genre appeal. 

Beyoncé

