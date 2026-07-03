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Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo and Wife of 14 Years File for Divorce After He Comes Out as Gay

The couple filed jointly after Shomo publicly discussed his sexuality and Fleur described supporting him while mourning the end of their marriage.

Helen Storms2 days ago
Big Machine Rock's David Gebbia is leading the music video era comeback.
Pop Culture

Big Machine Rock's David Gebbia Is Reviving the Music Video Era With Ryan Perdz's 'Heavy Eyes'

While the rest of the industry scales back on music videos, Gebbia Media is making the case that fans still want them.

Maggie Ekberg63 days ago
Cher Discovered that Son Elijah Blue Allman Fathered a 15-Year-Old with Julie Andrews' Step-Granddaughter
Pop Culture

Inside Cher and Julie Andrews’ Surprising Shared Grandchild Reveal

How a secret teen daughter quietly tied Cher’s turbulent family drama to Julie Andrews’ storybook Hollywood legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Hayley Williams performs onstage during The Ally Coalition's 11th Annual Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Beyoncé during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Hayley Williams on Speculation She'll Be on Beyoncé's Act III: 'Girl, I Don't Know'

The Paramore vocalist said she had "no answer" about whether she'll be on Beyoncé's ninth solo album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams92 days ago
Ice Cube performing energetically, Sade smiling on stage, and Luther Vandross giving a thumbs up at an event.
Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, Luther Vandross, and More

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction is scheduled to be taped on November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Abel Shifferaw94 days ago
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'Star Trek' Legend William Shatner Recording Heavy Metal Album
Music

‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Is Recording an All-Star Heavy Metal Album

The sci-fi icon is teaming with heavy music veterans for a new album blending spoken word, classic metal covers, and original material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Claims Wilderness Camp Kept Her Away During Dad's Last Days
Pop Culture

David Bowie's Daughter Says Wilderness Program Kept Her Away When He Died: 'I Felt Like Cattle'

Lexi Jones opens up about being sent to a wilderness program as a teen and missing her father’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Reunites with E Street Band for 'Land of Hopes and Dreams' Tour
Music

Bruce Springsteen Reunites With E Street Band for ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ Tour

Fresh off a massive 2025 European run, Springsteen brings his powerhouse live show, new material, and full E Street lineup back to U.S. stages.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
(L-R) Chuck D and Gene Simmons.
Music

Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons' 'Debatable' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hip-Hop Claim

The Public Enemy has weighed in after the KISS bassist said that hip-hop "doesn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Alex Ocho155 days ago
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Former Child Star Jenny Lewis Celebrates 50th Birthday by Marrying Her Dog
Pop Culture

Former Child Star Jenny Lewis Says She ‘Married’ Her Dog for Her 50th Birthday

The singer-songwriter shared photos from a birthday celebration that included a symbolic ceremony with her dog, Bobby Rhubarb.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Tina Turner
Music

Tina Turner Memorialized in Her Tennessee Hometown With Bronze Statue

It's near the Nutbush community where she went to school.

Trey Alston293 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly in a blue jersey and cap, standing outdoors. Stephan Jenkins performing with a microphone on stage, wearing a black shirt.
Music

MGK Says He Convinced National Guard to Help Him Amid Fires to Clear Third Eye Blind Sample

Getting "Semi-Charmed Life" cleared required some convincing of the actual National Guard, mgk claims.

Trace William Cowen343 days ago
Yungblud performs live on stage during the 'Up Close And Personal' tour at PRYZM
Pop Culture

Yungblud’s 2022 Interview Resurfaces After Ozzy Osbourne’s Death—and Fans Are Praising His Honesty

A resurfaced clip shows Yungblud setting the record straight about his accent and background, dismissing claims that he faked being working class.

Sienna Dubois 345 days ago
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