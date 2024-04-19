Meek Mill Reveals He ‘Got Hurt Bad’ in Electric Car Crash

Meek Mill had a rough go of it last month.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was involved in a car accident at around the same time he was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.

Now, Meek appears to have shared more information about the crash.

“Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car ‘not Tesla’ do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad,” he tweeted. “The airbags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me, I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!”