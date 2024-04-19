Meek Mill Reveals He ‘Got Hurt Bad’ in Electric Car Crash

Meek Mill had a rough go of it last month.
The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was involved in a car accident at around the same time he was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.
Now, Meek appears to have shared more information about the crash.
“Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car ‘not Tesla’ do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad,” he tweeted. “The airbags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me, I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!”
In early March, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram Story to lament the accident. Alongside a photo of a wrecked GMC, he wrote, “God telling don’t crash out for the bustas…ima listen shit knocked me out lol…gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh.”
He also tweeted, “Stop asking me if I’m straight, I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is. I’m blessed, I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!”
The timing of Meek’s tweet is interesting. According to the Verge, this week, Tesla recalled every single Cybertruck because of a faulty accelerator pedal that’s causing it to stick. So far, that’s 3,878 Cybertrucks.
Meek doesn't appear to be knocking Teslas, but rather singing the company's praises.