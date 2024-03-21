Meek Mill Blocks DJ Akademiks: 'I Only Wanna Hear From You in Person'

Meek and Ak have been going at it for weeks after the pair initially traded insults in late February when Ak implied that Meek’s name was redacted in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy. While it’s unknown if the redacted name is Meek’s, it’s worth noting that the person isn’t being accused of a crime, but it is suggested that the person had sexual relations with Diddy.

Meek then threatened to take their feud offline, saying he would pull up on Ak: "I'll die to shut you down,” the Philly native tweeted—and a one million offer to settle their differences in a celebrity boxing match followed.

Earlier this week, a different one million deal landed in Meek's lap. After he expressed an interest in launching his own podcast, Akademiks offered him one million for a 52-episode series.