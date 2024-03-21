Meek Mill Blocks DJ Akademiks: 'I Only Wanna Hear From You in Person'

Meek Mill has hit a pause on his internet beef with DJ Akademiks.
The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper took to X on Wednesday night to reveal he blocked Ak on the platform.
“Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks, just the ‘block button,’” Meek wrote. “I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house, I'm still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol.”
In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Okay it’s over y’all I wanted to see how many days I could make a bad geek lose sleep lol I blocked him,” alongside a screenshot of him blocking Ak.
When Akademiks discovered he could no longer look at Meek’s account, he wrote, “No Way Meek Mill blocked Me...... I out tweeted Mr Twitter Fingers himself.”
Meek and Ak have been going at it for weeks after the pair initially traded insults in late February when Ak implied that Meek’s name was redacted in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy. While it’s unknown if the redacted name is Meek’s, it’s worth noting that the person isn’t being accused of a crime, but it is suggested that the person had sexual relations with Diddy.
Meek then threatened to take their feud offline, saying he would pull up on Ak: "I'll die to shut you down,” the Philly native tweeted—and a one million offer to settle their differences in a celebrity boxing match followed.
Earlier this week, a different one million deal landed in Meek's lap. After he expressed an interest in launching his own podcast, Akademiks offered him one million for a 52-episode series.
"He don't wanna box," Ak tweeted. "Maybe he want to podcast?"
Meek appeared to be interested: "Yeah just a podcast deal my boy," he replied. "I just wanna get in media now and rap to tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the black culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called 'Culture Currency'."
It’s unclear why Meek felt the need to now block Akademiks.