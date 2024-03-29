Lil Baby Responds to DJ Akademiks After Painting Nails Comment: 'Miss Me With That Weird Sh*t'

Akademiks has been throwing out accusations against several rappers as of late, notably going after Meek Mill after he came to the conclusion the Philly rapper's name was redacted from a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy. Akademiks appeared to want to escalate the feud, but Meek has since revealed he's blocked the podcaster.

“Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks, just the ‘block button,’” Meek wrote. “I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house, I'm still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol.”

He's also had the same energy for various women in the industry, including Yung Miami and SZA, against whom he went on a misogynistic rant. Last year, he launched a tirade against Erykah Badu because she compared him to a fictional cartoon mouse years prior.