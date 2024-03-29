Lil Baby Responds to DJ Akademiks After Painting Nails Comment: 'Miss Me With That Weird Sh*t'

Lil Baby has responded to DJ Akademiks after he questioned his sexuality over a preview of a new music video.
"Yall blogs gotta stop just posting anything !!" wrote Lil Baby on his Instagram Stories, directly responding to recent comments made by podcaster and news aggregator DJ Akademiks, who suggested the rapper painted his nails in a clip posted on social media. "I ain't painting my mf nails !! at this point yall gotta see n***as got an agenda !! Mis me with that weird shit !! (No lol)."
When Lil Baby posted a teaser of a music video for a new song on Thursday, March 28, Akademiks retweeted the video and appeared to question the rapper's sexuality.
"Dis n***a ain't be the same since then Michael Rubin parties," wrote Akademiks. "I kno his nails not painted .. man wats going on in rap."
He followed up the post with Lil Baby at one of Michael Rubin's parties, in which he could be seen hugging some of the attendees. "The day we lost Lil Baby," he dramatically captioned the photo of the party he clearly wishes he was also invited to.
Akademiks has been throwing out accusations against several rappers as of late, notably going after Meek Mill after he came to the conclusion the Philly rapper's name was redacted from a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy. Akademiks appeared to want to escalate the feud, but Meek has since revealed he's blocked the podcaster.
“Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks, just the ‘block button,’” Meek wrote. “I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house, I'm still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol.”
He's also had the same energy for various women in the industry, including Yung Miami and SZA, against whom he went on a misogynistic rant. Last year, he launched a tirade against Erykah Badu because she compared him to a fictional cartoon mouse years prior.