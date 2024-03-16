Kai Cenat Receives Angry Messages From Kanye After Joking About 'Vultures' Merch Sizing

Kanye West was not amused by Kai Cenat’s unboxing of his new Vultures merch.
On Friday, Cenat unboxed the merch while streaming on Twitch, trying on some comically oversized sweatpants that got sent to him by the artist.
"N***a!" Cenat shouted dramatically while trying on the pants that dropped to his ankles. "Bro, this shit is not fitting me, bro!"
"Bro, you supposed to send a extra extra small…. not an extra extra large! The fuck am I supposed to do with this shit?" Cenat continued.
The streamer then cut on an instrumental of 50 Cent's "In the Club" before hilariously dancing in the oversized pants.
But West did not find Cenat’s antics funny at all. The rapper sent him an Instagram message responding to the jokes writing, "Don't make no jokes about my clothes…When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing…When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse…You controlled. Don't play with me."
The message from Ye shook Cenat, who read them while streaming, prompting him to freak out on Twitch while responding, "wtf I do ?" to the message.
A back-and-forth between the two continued, while Cenat insisted that "no jokes were made" and that he "immediately asked for a new pair," the explanation wasn't enough for West, who doubled down on his initial message.
"So you ain't do nothing wrong? So I felt this way for no reason?" West asked. "Fuck you n***a. You was told to diss my shit. You a pawn."
Cenat's mother then intervened to give her son some advice about West's outlook. “He stands for what he believes in and he don’t care about nobody," she told Cenat.
Cenat also got on the phone with West's manager, John Monopoly, who will reportedly be assisting West with his Vultures world tour, per Billboard.
"I think we need to just develop a relationship," Monopoly told Cenat about rectifying his ties with West. "You know what I'm saying? This my first time meeting you, my first time speaking with you. What city are you from, sir?"
Cenat explained that he's from the Bronx, where Monopoly used to live.
"So you should know that we go for no bullshit," Cenat said.
Hopefully Cenat and West can make amends, and the streamer can receive a new pair of sweatpants that fit.