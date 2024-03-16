Kai Cenat Receives Angry Messages From Kanye After Joking About 'Vultures' Merch Sizing

"Bro, you supposed to send a extra extra small…. not an extra extra large! The fuck am I supposed to do with this shit?" Cenat continued.

The streamer then cut on an instrumental of 50 Cent 's "In the Club" before hilariously dancing in the oversized pants.

But West did not find Cenat’s antics funny at all. The rapper sent him an Instagram message responding to the jokes writing, "Don't make no jokes about my clothes…When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing …When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse…You controlled. Don't play with me."

The message from Ye shook Cenat, who read them while streaming, prompting him to freak out on Twitch while responding, "wtf I do ?" to the message.

A back-and-forth between the two continued, while Cenat insisted that "no jokes were made" and that he "immediately asked for a new pair," the explanation wasn't enough for West, who doubled down on his initial message.