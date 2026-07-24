Vivet

Vivet is a streetwear brand founded in 2026 by Kai Cenat, the Bronx-born streamer and content creator who became one of the most-subscribed Twitch streamers in history. Cenat began developing Vivet in 2025, documenting his creative process through a secret YouTube channel and a journal he kept while visiting garment factories in Italy to learn production firsthand. The brand was officially unveiled in January 2026 during Paris Fashion Week, where Cenat attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026 and 424 shows and carried his Vivet journal publicly for the first time. Cenat has framed Vivet as a personal creative project rather than celebrity merchandise, emphasizing the hands-on design process and his time spent learning the craft in Italy. The brand's early reception was mixed, with some fans questioning the authenticity while others noted the intentionality behind the pivot from streaming into fashion.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Said He Will Return to Streaming ‘When It’s Time’

It's been almost eight months since he wrapped his 'Mafiathon 3' stream.

Trey Alston56 days ago
Kai Cenat wearing a red hoodie and beige jacket stands against a light-colored background.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Reveals ‘Hate Wall’ of Criticism He Uses as Motivation for Vivet Brand

The streaming star says the wall of online criticism helps fuel his drive as he focuses on designing and expanding his fashion label.

Mark Elibert139 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake sits court side during the second half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kai Cenat attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Kai Cenat Tells Drake to 'Drop the Album' After 'Vivet Designer' Joke

The popular streamer wants Drizzy to lock in an official release date for 'ICEMAN.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat’s Mysterious ‘I Quit’ Video Unveils New Clothing Line

Goodbye streaming, hello Vivet?

Trey Alston193 days ago

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