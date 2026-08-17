BAPE Opens San Francisco Flagship, Taps Marshawn Lynch for Free Block Party

The party, which commemorates the opening of the San Francisco Union Square Flagship BAPE store, was announced last week with the arrival of a short video starring Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch. “The Bay got a way with pulling things in,” Lynch says in the trailer announcing the event. “It’s ‘cause real always know where it’s supposed to be. BAPE pullin’ up to the city, feel more like destiny than a debut. ‘Bout time.”

To celebrate the opening of A Bathing Ape’s new flagship store in San Francisco, the iconic streetwear brand is hosting a free ‘ BAPE IN THE BAY ’ block party with retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch .

The party follows the June opening of the store at 216 Stockton Street, just steps away from Union Square. The brand has yet to unveil the lineup and date for the party, but has promised that fans will get more details in the coming weeks. The party will feature an emphasis on music, food, and community, bringing Tokyo street culture to the heart of the Bay Area. It’ll also be free to attend and open to the public, and also promises games, prizes, and special guests.

“San Francisco and the greater Bay Area has always had a unique relationship with culture,” said A Bathing Ape CEO, Mahmoud El Salahy. “It’s a city that creates its own rules: its own music, its own slang, its own style. It truly embodies Fearless Expression. We see the creative community here has supported BAPE® for decades, and opening in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square is our way of showing up for them in a real way. This store is a home base for the Bay Area family we’ve had since the beginning.”

Check out the trailer for the event up top.