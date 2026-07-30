Jon Stan and Billionaire Boys Club Collab on Limited Edition Fitted Caps

Jon Stan has crossed into the world of streetwear, partnering with Billionaire Boys Club on a pair of limited-edition embroidered fitted caps.

Launched on Wednesday (July 29), the two hats, each priced at $200, were sold exclusively at BBC's New York flagship store during a daytime pop-up.

A follow-up after-party at the same space ran in the evening, featuring live artwork by Jeff Rose King, musical performances by CHOW, and a number of DJ sets, according to Stupid Dope.