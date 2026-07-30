Jon Stan and Billionaire Boys Club Collab on Limited Edition Fitted Caps

Key Takeaways
- Contemporary artist Jon Stan teamed with Billionaire Boys Club for his first streetwear collab, dropping two limited-edition embroidered New Era fitted caps at BBC's 7 Mercer Street NYC flagship on July 29 for $200 each.
- The rose pink cap nods to Pharrell’s 2004 VMA-era BBC aesthetic, while the black cap with a green undervisor is framed by Stan as a love letter to classic New York fitted culture and its anti–"black nasty" code.
- The daytime pop-up and art-heavy after-party, co-hosted with ICECREAM and featuring live work by Jeff Rose King plus performances by CHOW and multiple DJs, sold through limited stock fast enough that caps are already flipping on eBay above retail.
Jon Stan has crossed into the world of streetwear, partnering with Billionaire Boys Club on a pair of limited-edition embroidered fitted caps.
Launched on Wednesday (July 29), the two hats, each priced at $200, were sold exclusively at BBC's New York flagship store during a daytime pop-up.
A follow-up after-party at the same space ran in the evening, featuring live artwork by Jeff Rose King, musical performances by CHOW, and a number of DJ sets, according to Stupid Dope.
Jon Stan is known for expressive, hand-painted compositions that blend surrealism, pop culture, and emotional symbolism. His official website carries New Era fitted caps spanning a wide range of MLB teams and colorways, all at the same $200 price point. The BBC project marks his first venture with a streetwear label.
Billionaire Boys Club, co-founded in 2003 by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, organized the event alongside its sister brand ICECREAM. BBC announced the collaboration via its official X account, teasing exclusive first access at the NYC pop-up.
Check out the hats below: