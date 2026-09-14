Amanda Seyfried Wears Givenchy to TIFF Premiere of ‘The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd'

For the premiere of The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shed at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried showed up in a stunning yellow knit dress from Sarah Burton’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Givenchy.

Seyfried, who has been associated with Givenchy ever since she became the global face of its Very Irresistible Fragrance in 2013, was in attendance at the festival for the premiere of her latest starring role in The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd. The movie, directed and written by beloved character Tim Blake Nelson, also stars Scoot McNairy, Missi Pyle, and William Jackson Harper, among others.

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd does not yet have a release date.