Style

Amanda Seyfried Wears Givenchy to TIFF Premiere of ‘The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd'

The actress wore the vibrant look to the premiere of 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd' at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jeremy Chan / Stringer via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Amanda Seyfried wore a yellow knit flared dress from Sarah Burton's Givenchy Fall/Winter 2026 collection, designated look 13, to a Toronto premiere.
  • The dress opened at the back and swung into a full skirt, and Seyfried paired it with a statement necklace and strappy heeled sandals.
  • Seyfried attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Tim Blake Nelson's death penalty drama "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" at Roy Thomson Hall.
  • Seyfried plays a prison creative writing teacher opposite Scoot McNairy in the film, with Wunmi Mosaku and Missi Pyle also walking the carpet.

For the premiere of The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shed at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried showed up in a stunning yellow knit dress from Sarah Burton’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Givenchy.

Seyfried, who has been associated with Givenchy ever since she became the global face of its Very Irresistible Fragrance in 2013, was in attendance at the festival for the premiere of her latest starring role in The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd. The movie, directed and written by beloved character Tim Blake Nelson, also stars Scoot McNairy, Missi Pyle, and William Jackson Harper, among others.

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd does not yet have a release date.

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