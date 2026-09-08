Sarah Burton

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Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
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