We unfortunately saw many visits to the dreaded “blue tent” during the first full Sunday slate of NFL football in 2026. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was one of the blue tent visitors after he was leveled by Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. while going across the middle of the field in an attempt to catch a pass from Justin Herbert.

Ladd McConkey fantasy football injury update: When will WR return?

McConkey grabbed his back for a moment after the play, but the injury is believed to be a chest injury, a rib fracture, or a possible internal organ injury.

If McConkey wound up fracturing his ribs, he would be out 4-6 weeks. Bruised ribs would also keep McConkey on the shelf for a while, potentially up to 6 weeks.

Given how brutal the hit on McConkey was, there was online speculation that he could have ruptured his spleen or could have suffered a collapsed lung.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins ruptured his spleen last season and was out for a little over a month.