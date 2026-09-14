We unfortunately saw many visits to the dreaded “blue tent” during the first full Sunday slate of NFL football in 2026. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was one of the blue tent visitors after he was leveled by Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. while going across the middle of the field in an attempt to catch a pass from Justin Herbert.
Ladd McConkey fantasy football injury update: When will WR return?
McConkey grabbed his back for a moment after the play, but the injury is believed to be a chest injury, a rib fracture, or a possible internal organ injury.
If McConkey wound up fracturing his ribs, he would be out 4-6 weeks. Bruised ribs would also keep McConkey on the shelf for a while, potentially up to 6 weeks.
Given how brutal the hit on McConkey was, there was online speculation that he could have ruptured his spleen or could have suffered a collapsed lung.
Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins ruptured his spleen last season and was out for a little over a month.
As scary as the phrase “collapsed lung” is, we have seen athletes return from the injury in relatively short order. Going to a different sport, we saw Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham return to action from a collapsed lung in just 22 days earlier this year.
It seems almost certain that McConkey will miss a significant amount of time due to this injury.
Here is a look at the Chargers’ upcoming schedule.
- Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Chargers at Buccaneers
- Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Panthers at Chargers
- Week 4 Thursday, October 1: Steelers at Chargers
- Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Chargers at Jets
- Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Ravens at Chargers
- Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Chargers at Titans
The Chargers have their bye in Week 11.
Ladd McConkey fantasy football value and odds
McConkey had a 2026 fantasy football draft ADP of No. 45 overall at FantasyPros.
Fanatics Sportsbook had McConkey’s season-long receptions Over/Under set at 72.5.
The 24-year-old WR had been poised to have his best season to date with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel running the show. Prior to the injury on Sunday, McConkey was having a fine day against the Cardinals as he had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
The 2024 second-round draft pick had 1,1149 yards receiving in the 2024 season and 789 yards receiving last season.
Chargers odds
The Chargers were one of the chic Super Bowl picks heading into the season. Jim Harbaugh’s crew had +1600 odds to win it all entering the season, and had a projected win total of 9.5.
LA’s season got off to a dreadful start yesterday as they were victim of the biggest upset of Week 1, falling 26-14 to Arizona. The Chargers were a -8.5 favorite entering the game.
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