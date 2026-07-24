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The Netflix film made its world premiere at TIFF in Toronto this month. It's available to stream on Friday.Marriska Fernandes
Pop Culture
'Dumb Money' Director On The GameStop Wall Street Scandal: 'I Want People To Come Out Being Outraged'
Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Pete Davidson star in Craig Gillespie's hilarious take on the GameStop Wall Street scandal.Marriska Fernandes
Pop Culture
Alison Pill and Sarah Gadon on 'All My Puny Sorrows' and Being Unapologetic Canadian Women
We spoke to the Toronto actresses about filming during the pandemic and how they bring out the best in each other, having known each other for years.Marriska Fernandes
Night Raiders holds the distinction of being Canada’s biggest-budget Indigenous-made film to date. It has its eyes firmly on the country's rotten colonial past.Rick Mele