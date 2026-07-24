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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner16 days ago
Pharrell speaks with protester
Style

Watch Pharrell Try to Engage With PETA Protester Who Crashed 'Piece by Piece' Screening: 'You’re Right'

Later, Pharrell said he was "actually working on" the animal-focused issues at the core of the group's message.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
Music

Lil Nas X’s Brother Says He Helped Him Come Out as Bisexual: ‘Helped Me Be Real With Myself'

He made the revelation in the new documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.'

Alex Ocho1048 days ago
lil nas x walking the carpet
Music

Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ Documentary Premiere Reportedly Delayed by Bomb Threat

The new documentary made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.

Trace William Cowen1049 days ago
Pop Culture

Travis Scott's 'Aggro Dr1ft' Movie Directed By Harmony Korine To Premiere At TIFF 2023

The movie will be part of the film festival's Midnight Madness lineup.

Louis Pavlakos1087 days ago
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PK Subban at Black Ice premiere
Sports

Documentary About Black Hockey Players 'Black Ice' Now Available on Crave

Black Ice, Uninterrupted’s latest documentary that dives into the lives of Black players in hockey, is now available on Crave after premiering last night on TSN

Louis Pavlakos1268 days ago
Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton check out NBA Films for Fans at TIFF
Sports

‘NBA Films for Fans’ Brought Basketball Back to Toronto During TIFF

Raptors rookies Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton were in attendance for this special event at TIFF, featuring five films celebrating the NBA's 75th anniversary.

Rick Mele1768 days ago
funny boy best canadian movie of 2020
Pop Culture

'Funny Boy' Is One of the Best Canadian Movies of 2020

Ahead of the film's CBC premiere, we sit down with director Deepa Mehta and actress Agam Darshi.

Patrick Mullen2059 days ago
sasha lee henry tiff sinking ships
Music

The Star of TIFF 2020 Isn’t On Screen: Meet Sasha Leigh Henry 

The director of 'Sinking Ships' and recipient of TIFF's $10,000 Changemaker Award talks about Black filmmakers finally getting their due.

Sumiko Wilson2131 days ago
canadian dj rezz plays dj set
Music

New Doc Asks Why Women Are 'Underplayed' in Electronic Music

Executive producer Director X and director Stacey Lee talk about their new film tackling gender inequality in the DJ space.

Karen Bliss2136 days ago
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michelle latimer
Pop Culture

Michelle Latimer Is Telling Inconvenient Indigenous Stories at TIFF 2020

The Canadian Algonquin/Métis filmmaker talks about her two disruptive projects premiering at TIFF this year.

Patrick Mullen2145 days ago
blood quantum
Pop Culture

'Blood Quantum,' a Canadian Indigenous Zombie Film, Is Too Timely

Director Jeff Barnaby talks about releasing his ironically-timed thriller amid a global pandemic and the Wet’suwet’en crisis.

Patrick Mullen2278 days ago
Mahershala Ali
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Bodies Spontaneous Freestyle at Toronto Film Fest

Mahershala Ali dropped a freestyle at the Toronto International Film Festival to show everyone that Prince Ali still got the rhyme. The Academy Award-winning actor had a viable rap career in the early 2000s.

Victoria L. Johnson2872 days ago
Collin Farrell at TIFF
Pop Culture

Colin Farrell Explains Use of N-Word in Steve McQueen's 'Widows'

In Steve McQueen's forthcoming film, Farrell's character Jack Mulligan gets into a heated conversation with his father when the slur is used. At Toronto International Film Festival, the actor explains why.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2875 days ago

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