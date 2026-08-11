This Is the $2,400 Black Bikini Leather Dress Kristen Stewart Wore in New York City

Kristen Stewart has been particularly fond of a certain Australian designer while in New York promoting The Wrong Girls, opening this week.

On Monday (Aug. 10), the actor and director was spotted in a black bikini leather dress from Alex Perry’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, which she also wore for her appearance on that evening’s episode of The Tonight Show. Styling for the look was handled by Tara Swennen.

The dress is currently listed as sold-out on the official Alex Perry site, but typically retails for $2,400.