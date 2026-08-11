This Is the $2,400 Black Bikini Leather Dress Kristen Stewart Wore in New York City

Kristen Stewart has been particularly fond of a certain Australian designer while in New York promoting The Wrong Girls, opening this week.
On Monday (Aug. 10), the actor and director was spotted in a black bikini leather dress from Alex Perry’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, which she also wore for her appearance on that evening’s episode of The Tonight Show. Styling for the look was handled by Tara Swennen.
The dress is currently listed as sold-out on the official Alex Perry site, but typically retails for $2,400.
Over the weekend, Stewart, who married The Wrong Girls director Dylan Meyer last year, was spotted in a different Alex Perry piece. Taken from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the black straight-cut trouser in cotton was seen being rocked by the Chronology of Water filmmaker on Sunday (Aug. 9).
The Wrong Girls, also starring Alia Shawkat and LaKeith Stanfield, is in theaters on Aug. 14 via NEON. Zack Fox, Seth Rogen, and Tony Hale round out the cast.