Phoebe Bridgers Make Stunning Venice Film Festival Debut in Alexander McQueen Lace Gown

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers made her Venice Film Festival debut, and she made a statement with a stunning Alexander McQueen floral-lace gown.
Bridgers—who just recently released her critically acclaimed third studio album, Lost Weekend—was in attendance for the world premiere of Lance Oppenheim’s thriller Primetime, which stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Bridgers makes her acting debut in the film as a young decoy used in the infamous reality show’s sting operations to catch sexual predators.
At the red carpet for the premiere, she wore a striking floral-lace evening gown from McQueen’s fall 2026 collection, joining her co-stars Pattinson, Merritt Wever, and Skyler Gisondo, but almost certainly upstaging them.
Primetime is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 25, and it’s already been met with positive reviews following its Venice premiere. It’s been a huge year for Bridgers between her acting debut in the A24 thriller and the release of Lost Weekend, but the film’s director, Lance Oppenheim, is also having a big moment.
Shortly after the premiere of the film at Venice, Oppenheim premiered his second feature film of the year, You Can See Everything, with a secret screening at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival. Co-directed by and starring Nathan Fielder, the mastermind behind The Rehearsal, the documentary promises unprecedented access to convicted fraudster and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The movie is set to be released in theaters by A24 on October 16, less than a month after Primetime.