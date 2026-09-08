Phoebe Bridgers Make Stunning Venice Film Festival Debut in Alexander McQueen Lace Gown

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers made her Venice Film Festival debut, and she made a statement with a stunning Alexander McQueen floral-lace gown.

Bridgers—who just recently released her critically acclaimed third studio album, Lost Weekend—was in attendance for the world premiere of Lance Oppenheim’s thriller Primetime, which stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Bridgers makes her acting debut in the film as a young decoy used in the infamous reality show’s sting operations to catch sexual predators.

At the red carpet for the premiere, she wore a striking floral-lace evening gown from McQueen’s fall 2026 collection, joining her co-stars Pattinson, Merritt Wever, and Skyler Gisondo, but almost certainly upstaging them.