Style

Phoebe Bridgers Make Stunning Venice Film Festival Debut in Alexander McQueen Lace Gown

Fresh off the release of her new solo album 'Lost Weekend,' Bridgers is making her major acting debut in 'Primetime.'

Phoebe Bridgers attends the red carpet of the movie Primetime during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival Venice Italy 2026-09-05
TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers made her Venice Film Festival debut, and she made a statement with a stunning Alexander McQueen floral-lace gown.

Bridgers—who just recently released her critically acclaimed third studio album, Lost Weekend—was in attendance for the world premiere of Lance Oppenheim’s thriller Primetime, which stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Bridgers makes her acting debut in the film as a young decoy used in the infamous reality show’s sting operations to catch sexual predators.

At the red carpet for the premiere, she wore a striking floral-lace evening gown from McQueen’s fall 2026 collection, joining her co-stars Pattinson, Merritt Wever, and Skyler Gisondo, but almost certainly upstaging them.

Primetime is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 25, and it’s already been met with positive reviews following its Venice premiere. It’s been a huge year for Bridgers between her acting debut in the A24 thriller and the release of Lost Weekend, but the film’s director, Lance Oppenheim, is also having a big moment.

Shortly after the premiere of the film at Venice, Oppenheim premiered his second feature film of the year, You Can See Everything, with a secret screening at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival. Co-directed by and starring Nathan Fielder, the mastermind behind The Rehearsal, the documentary promises unprecedented access to convicted fraudster and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The movie is set to be released in theaters by A24 on October 16, less than a month after Primetime.

Related Stories

Emily Austin attends the "Furies" Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 04, 2026 in Venice, Italy.
Pop Culture

Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin Hits Venice Red Carpet at ‘Furies’ Premiere

Emily Compagno, Kayce Smith and Leah McCourt all landed on some version of the same verdict: ‘stunning.’

Maggie Ekberg1 day ago
CELINE.
Style

CELINE Unveils Hiver 2026 Campaign Months After Paris Fashion Week Debut

Michael Rider's third runway collection for the house has arrived.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
(L-R) Barry Jenkins and wife Lulu Wang.
Style

Barry Jenkins Makes Fashion Debut With Prada's FW26 'Simple Stories' Campaign

The Oscar-winning director — along with Hunter Schafer, Troye Sivan, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Chen Haoyu —  has added a dash of Hollywood to Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign.

Joe Price48 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App