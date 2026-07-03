Givenchy

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Riccardo Tisci attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Style

Riccardo Tisci Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A spokesperson for the Italian-born designer denied the allegations: "He will obtain vindication through due process.”

Joshua Espinoza442 days ago
Rapper performing on stage, wearing a black jacket and neon clothing, with tattoos on his face and colorful background visuals.
Style

6ix9ine IRS Auction Features Grills, Chains, Watches, Plaques, and More

A Jigsaw pendant, a Stoopid World Champs ring, a Cartier watch, and more are included in the listing.

Trace William Cowen532 days ago
The image shows the exterior of a Givenchy store with modern architecture and greenery hanging from the second floor
Style

Givenchy Opens First Permanent Store in Los Angeles

The new store is set within the historic Frank Lloyd Wright building.

Trace William Cowen711 days ago
matthew m williams at givenchy show
Style

Matthew M. Williams Leaving Creative Director Role at Givenchy

The designer was appointed to serve as creative director back in June 2020.

Trace William Cowen959 days ago
Givenchy storefront is pictured
Style

Givenchy Launches First Los Angeles Store With Temporary Space in Beverly Hills

The temporary space, located at 413 North Rodeo Drive, will be followed next year by the opening of a permanent store location in the Los Angeles area.

Trace William Cowen1106 days ago
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givenchy model pictured in campaign
Style

Givenchy Links Past and Present With New Swim and Beachwear Collection

As Matthew M. Williams explains, the new collection is a careful fusion of both the past and the present, and California and the South of France.

Trace William Cowen1179 days ago
Givenchy releases TK MX sneakers
Style

Givenchy Drops TK-MX Sneaker Models for Spring/Summer 2023

The label's creative director Matthew M. Williams unveiled the men's designs on the runway last year. The women's models will be available next month.

Joshua Espinoza1246 days ago
Pusha T Wearing Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023
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Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape, and More at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men's Show

Pusha T spoke about Grammys competition, 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape, Clipse reunion, and more after Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris.

Aria Hughes1276 days ago
This is a photo of Juice WRLD.
Style

Here's a Look at the Juice WRLD x Matthew Williams' 999 x ALYX Collab

Matthew Williams, owner of 1017 ALYX 9SM, is collaborating with 999 Club for a special edition long sleeve t-shirt. All proceeds go to Live Free 999.

Eric Diep1308 days ago
A model is seen in new BSTROY pieces
Style

Givenchy and BSTROY Partner With Felt Zine on NFT-Enhanced Capsule

In a statement, Givenchy's Matthew M. Williams pointed to the collaborative effort as part of a larger vision for “experimentation” within fashion.

Trace William Cowen1337 days ago
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Kid Cudi x Givenchy collaboration
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Kid Cudi Debuts Custom Givenchy Pieces at To the Moon Tour

Cudi teamed up with Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams on the head-turning fit. The two will also release a special tee in celebration of the tour.

Joshua Espinoza1427 days ago
Models are seen wearing new Givenchy pieces
Style

Givenchy Launches ‘101 Dalmatians’ Disney Collab Capsule

The new capsule from Givenchy launches Friday and marks the latest chapter in the luxury house's ongoing collaborative relationship with Disney.

Trace William Cowen1477 days ago
Givenchy TK 360 Tan
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Matthew M. Williams Hopes His New Knit Sneaker for Givenchy, the TK-360, Pushes the Conversation Forward

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams discusses the new TK-360 sneaker, his nostalgia for Been Trill, his growth as a designer, and more.

Mike DeStefano1533 days ago

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