North West Dresses Up as Kanye’s ‘Graduation’ Bear Mascot for Halloween

North West is getting into the Halloween spirit with another look inspired by her famous father.
On the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian, North dressed up as the bear mascot from the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Graduation album. Complete with a gold watch and chain, the 10-year-old Tiktok star dropped a few Tiktok videos to the sounds of Ye hits such as “I Wonder,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and Estelle’s “American Boy.”
It’s not the first time North has paid tribute to Ye either. Last July, North, alongside mother Kim, was photographed on the streets of Paris sporting a deep blue Pastelle varsity jacket from Kanye’s now-defunct clothing line. In August, North took to the streets of Tokyo, Japan wearing Ye’s iconic blue and orange-striped polo shirt from 2004.
The fashion-inclined family have been making headlines this week for their ensemble and otherwise. Kardashian, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, introduced a menswear collection for her shapewear company, SKIMS, and an intentionally visible “nipple bra” as part of her Ultimate Bra line.
Meanwhile, Ye is reportedly gearing up to premiere new music with Ty Dolla Sign with a large comeback concert in Italy. Despite conflicting reports that suggest that the premiere event wasn’t happening after all, Ty Dolla Sign shared a post on his Instagram to announce a new date of Nov. 3 for the event.