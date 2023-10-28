North West Dresses Up as Kanye’s ‘Graduation’ Bear Mascot for Halloween

North West is getting into the Halloween spirit with another look inspired by her famous father.

On the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian, North dressed up as the bear mascot from the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Graduation album. Complete with a gold watch and chain, the 10-year-old Tiktok star dropped a few Tiktok videos to the sounds of Ye hits such as “I Wonder,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and Estelle’s “American Boy.”

It’s not the first time North has paid tribute to Ye either. Last July, North, alongside mother Kim, was photographed on the streets of Paris sporting a deep blue Pastelle varsity jacket from Kanye’s now-defunct clothing line. In August, North took to the streets of Tokyo, Japan wearing Ye’s iconic blue and orange-striped polo shirt from 2004.