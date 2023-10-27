Kim Kardashian Introduces the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra

Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS launch is for the girls.
On Friday, the reality star announced her brand’s new item, the Ultimate Nipple Bra, which allows for “perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor.” The piece is part of the SKIMS Ultimate Bra line and is set to release on Oct. 31.
Kim showed off the new undergarment in a video, where she pretended to be a scientist outfitted in SKIMS.
“The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking," she says, while seated at a computer. "And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part."
She then introduces a diagram of the nipple bra. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she quips. “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren't going anywhere,” she adds at the end.
SKIMS will donate 10 percent of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra to 1% for the Planet, a global organization that urges businesses to protect the earth.
This summer, SKIMS made headlines after it was valued at $4 billion. The shapewear and clothing brand has been turning heads since its launch, recently tapping a number of high-profile celebrities to star in its campaigns, including Neymar, Cardi B, Carmen Electra, Ice Spice, and SZA.