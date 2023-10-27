Kim Kardashian Introduces the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra

Kim showed off the new undergarment in a video, where she pretended to be a scientist outfitted in SKIMS.

“The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking," she says, while seated at a computer. "And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part."

She then introduces a diagram of the nipple bra. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she quips. “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren't going anywhere,” she adds at the end.