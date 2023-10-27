Kanye West Was Paranoid Government Agents Were Out to Get Him Amid 2016 Breakdown, Former Trainer Claims

In an extensive report from The New York Times, the artist formerly known as Kanye West's former trainer said the multi-hyphenate was overwhelmed with paranoid thoughts during the height of his much-publicized 2016 breakdown.

Harley Pasternak, who was both a friend and trainer of the artist, visited Ye following the cancellation of his tour in support of The Life of Pablo, which was marred by bizarre rants during several shows. When Pasternak got to his Los Angeles house, as reported by Megan Twohey, Ye was apparently "consumed with paranoid thoughts, including that government agents were out to get him."

Ye was also reportedly writing Bible verses and drawing spaceships on bedsheets. He was encouraged to come to a nearby office to speak with Pasternak, and when he did he arrived with suitcases "packed with pots, pans, and tupperwear." Pasternak detailed the incident when Ye's touring company sought insurance payouts for the cancellation of the Pablo tour. One psychiatrist at U.C.L.A. Medical Center was called to the scene and called 911 after Ye's behavior continued to escalate.

The report also details an incident involving former Adidas global director of entertainment and influencer marketing Jon Wexler. At one point in 2018, Ye allegedly told Wexler, who is Jewish, to "hang a photo of Hitler in his kitchen and kiss it every day to practice unconditional love." This was around the same time as his infamous TMZ interview, in which he suggested slavery "sounds like a choice." Crucially, the same interview had a segment edited out, as revealed in 2022, in which he encouraged people to love everyone, Nazis included.

Other incidents described in the report include when Ye showed his disdain for designs at the Adidas headquarters by drawing a swastika on sketch of a shoe.