Neymar Stars in Campaign for SKIMS' First Menswear Collection

To launch SKIMS Mens, Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede have enlisted the photographic power of a trio of athletes.

Donna Trope photographed Neymar Jr, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nick Bosa for the new campaign. In a statement, Kardashian, co-founder of SKIMS, pointed to the campaign as part of a “major milestone” for the underwear and shape wear brand.

“To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women,” Kardashian said, adding that she’s “incredibly excited” about what this means for SKIMS’ future.

The inaugural SKIMS Mens drop is divided into cotton, stretch, and sport pieces. Availability begins via the SKIMS site on Oct. 26. Below, see a selection of Donna Trope’s campaign images.