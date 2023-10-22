Kanye West’s Italy Comeback Concert Might Not Happen After All

Ye’s concert in Italy might not happen after all.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West had reportedly been planning to debut new music in the country. The live performance was originally scheduled for Oct. 20 but was later pushed to the 27th. A stage was constructed at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, which can hold up to 103,000 people. Although the event was allegedly being organized by Italian promoter Vivo Concerti, it was never officially announced.

According to a new report from Billboard, signs of the show’s cancellation emerged when the concert’s stage was dismantled along with Ye returning to the U.S. The rapper had spent the past few months in the country with his wife, Bianca Censori, and made headlines along the way for a series of incidents including a lewd romp on a boat.

Rumors about the concert originally began to circulate earlier this month, but permits for the stage reportedly couldn’t be secured by the mid-October deadline. The show is also believed to be for the premiere of a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The event would mark Ye’s first project since making a series of anti-Semitic statements and a controversial Alex Jones interview last year where he praised Hitler. In August, he made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s Utopia launch show in Rome.